Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more

Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day by giving away 18 PC games to Prime members. This promotion aims to attract gamers to the service, which regularly offers free PC games each month. Among the titles included are high-profile games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration.

Prime members can grab these games beginning July 16 at 3 a.m. ET for a limited 48-hour period. Only a month provides immediate access to all of these games at no additional expense. The offer underscores Amazon's push to expand its gaming benefits ahead of Prime Day, slated for July 16-17, 2024.

Also read: GTA 5 mod brings Homelander from The Boys series, fans excited for future GTA 6 mods

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Here's the full lineup of free PC games available to Prime members:

Deceive Inc.

Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart

The Invisible Hand

Call of Juarez

Forager

Card Shark

Heaven Dust 2

Soulstice

Wall World

Hitman Absolution

Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Samurai Bringer

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (available July 16)

Chivalry 2 (available July 16)

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (available July 16)

Also read: Tencent's Hit Stays on Top After ‘Genshin Impact' Foe's Release

Some games are already accessible, while others will be released gradually leading up to July 16. Redemption requires a Prime membership and must be done through specific online platforms such as GOG and Epic Games Store. This distribution strategy likely stems from Amazon's negotiated deals with these storefronts.

Also read: YouTube and LinkedIn enters gaming arena with new features and titles to enhance user engagement across platforms

Whether for gaming enthusiasts or bargain hunters preparing for Prime Day, this offer provides a compelling reason to join Prime and enjoy both free games and exclusive discounts throughout the event.