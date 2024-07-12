 Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more | Gaming News
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza: Grab free PC games like Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2 and more

Amazon is offering 18 free PC games to Prime members ahead of Prime Day, including titles like Suicide Squad, Rise of the Tomb Raider and others

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
Jul 12 2024, 20:41 IST
Amazon Prime day gaming bonanza
Amazon is offering 18 PC games free to Prime members ahead of Prime Day, starting July 16. (Amazon)

Amazon is gearing up for Prime Day by giving away 18 PC games to Prime members. This promotion aims to attract gamers to the service, which regularly offers free PC games each month. Among the titles included are high-profile games like Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration.

Prime members can grab these games beginning July 16 at 3 a.m. ET for a limited 48-hour period. Only a month provides immediate access to all of these games at no additional expense. The offer underscores Amazon's push to expand its gaming benefits ahead of Prime Day, slated for July 16-17, 2024.

Here's the full lineup of free PC games available to Prime members:

  • Deceive Inc.
  • Tearstone: Thieves of the Heart
  • The Invisible Hand
  • Call of Juarez
  • Forager
  • Card Shark
  • Heaven Dust 2
  • Soulstice
  • Wall World
  • Hitman Absolution
  • Call of Juarez: Bound in Blood
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder's Revenge
  • Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX
  • Samurai Bringer
  • Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (available July 16)
  • Chivalry 2 (available July 16)
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (available July 16)

Some games are already accessible, while others will be released gradually leading up to July 16. Redemption requires a Prime membership and must be done through specific online platforms such as GOG and Epic Games Store. This distribution strategy likely stems from Amazon's negotiated deals with these storefronts.

Whether for gaming enthusiasts or bargain hunters preparing for Prime Day, this offer provides a compelling reason to join Prime and enjoy both free games and exclusive discounts throughout the event.

First Published Date: 12 Jul, 20:41 IST
