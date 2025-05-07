Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Apple Arcade to add UNO: Arcade edition, What the Car? and more in June game lineup

Apple Arcade to add UNO: Arcade edition, What the Car? and more in June game lineup

Apple Arcade is adding exciting new games this June, including UNO: Arcade Edition, What the Car? and more on the Apple Vision Pro. Here's what's coming.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 07 2025, 17:43 IST
Apple Arcade June 2025 games
Apple Arcade will bring five new games in June, including UNO: Arcade Edition, What the Car? and more. (Apple)

Apple Arcade is set to expand its game offerings this June with five new titles, including a fresh take on the classic UNO, a new Lego adventure, and the debut of "What the Car?" on the Apple Vision Pro. As with previous months, June will bring a range of new releases, including familiar series, adding more variety to the subscription service. These new games cater mainly to younger audiences and families, making them an appealing choice for households with children.

UNO: Arcade Edition

UNO: Arcade Edition is an exclusive game to Apple Arcade. This updated version of the classic card game will allow players to enjoy solo matches or customise their gameplay with new rules like Wild Swap Hands and Colour Showdown. As players progress, they can unlock creative frames, special effects, and emotes, keeping the game experience fresh and engaging.

Also read
Lego Hill Climb Adventures+

In Lego Hill Climb Adventures+, players will race, explore, and build through various environments such as the countryside, mountains, and subterranean locations. The game combines physics-based racing with action, strategy, and discovery. Players can upgrade their vehicles, each equipped with unique gadgets, and encounter numerous hidden secrets along the way. The game is sure to appeal to Lego fans of all ages.

Helix Jump+

Helix Jump+ reimagines the popular hit Helix Jump. This revamped version includes enhanced visuals, new haptic feedback, and exclusive unlockable skins. As players guide a ball through twisting, vibrant towers, they must avoid traps and smash through platforms, all while enjoying a rhythm-based arcade experience free from ads or interruptions.

What the Car?

After its debut on multiple Apple devices in 2023, What the Car? makes its way to the Apple Vision Pro. This quirky racer lets players use their hands to steer a car with ever-changing features, such as legs, wings, and rockets, adding a bizarre twist to traditional racing games.

Lost in Play+

Lost in Play+ offers a whimsical adventure that focuses on childhood imagination. Players will help two siblings navigate enchanted forests, solve puzzles, and encounter magical creatures. The game's point-and-click mechanics and lack of dialogue make it particularly suited for younger players.

In addition to these new releases, several existing Apple Arcade titles will receive updates this month, including Angry Birds Reloaded, Fruit Ninja Classic+, Grindstone, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Katamari Damacy Rolling Live, Puffies, Shovel Knight Dig, and Space Invaders Infinity Gene Evolve. These updates will enhance the experience for current players, which will give them even more content to enjoy.

First Published Date: 07 May, 17:42 IST
