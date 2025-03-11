Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Assassin's Creed: Shadows free download leaves fans waiting, confused over missing rewards ahead of release

Assassin's Creed: Shadows free download leaves fans waiting, confused over missing rewards ahead of release

Fans of Assassin's Creed: Shadows are puzzled as they eagerly await their free in-game items, with some questioning why they haven't received their rewards yet.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 11 2025, 12:10 IST
Icon
PlayStation State of Play: Days Gone Remastered, Saros, and other exciting unveils
image caption
1/5 Days Gone Remastered, as the name suggests, is a remaster of the original game that was released in 2019 for the PS4. It is set to launch on the PlayStation 5 on 25th April 2025. The remaster brings improved graphical fidelity, Tempest 3D audio support, and DualSense features. Additionally, there is new content, including a survival arcade mode, an assault permadeath mode, and more. The best part? Current owners of the game can upgrade to this new version for just $10. (PlayStation)
Assassin's Creed: Shadows
2/5 Saros is the next game from Housemarque. The studio rose to fame with Returnal on the PS5, and now it is back with this brand-new title, which is set to launch on the PS5 in 2026. Players will take on the role of Arjun Devraj, who is stranded in a lost-world colony on Carcosa under an ominous eclipse. From the looks of it, Soros has a roguelike structure similar to Returnal. (PlayStation)
image caption
3/5 Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater finally has a release date. The game will launch on the PS5 on August 28. Konami has also released a brand-new trailer, which includes the first look at the Cobra Unit. (Konami)
image caption
4/5 Lies of P: Overture is a prequel to the 2023 action RPG Lies of P. The game is set in the city of Krat before its collapse. It will launch this summer on PS5 and PS4.
image caption
5/5 Mind’s Eye is an action-adventure game featuring a protagonist named Jacob Diaz. It is set in the fictional Americana city of Red Rock. The game is set to launch this summer on PS5.
Assassin's Creed: Shadows
icon View all Images
Fans of Assassin's Creed: Shadows have been facing confusion over missing rewards from a pre-release giveaway. (PlayStation)

Fans of the Assassin's Creed series have found themselves puzzled over a free download offer for Assassin's Creed: Shadows, ahead of its release on March 20. The game, the latest entry in Ubisoft's popular series, has faced several delays but promises to deliver an engaging experience, according to early previews.

Set in a richly crafted world, Assassin's Creed: Shadows introduces a new protagonist, Naoe, who is expected to become a fan favorite. Despite not radically changing the gameplay formula, early impressions suggest it could rival Assassin's Creed Origins as one of the best games in the series.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details
Nothing Phone 3a Pro
  • 8 GB / 12 GB RAM
  • 128 GB / 256 GB Storage
  • 6.77 inches Display Size
₹29,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details

Also read: GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks speculation: Is April 1 release date an April fool's joke?

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Exclusive Red Bull Collaboration Offers In-Game Items

As the launch date approaches, Ubisoft has partnered with Red Bull to offer players exclusive in-game items as a pre-release bonus. Players who participate in a quick quiz can earn items like the Red Bull Medalion Trinket, which boosts affliction buildup on enemies, and the Red Bull Wooden Plaque Trinket, which restores health when dodging.

Also read: Death Stranding 2 PS5 release date announced: Cast, pricing, and pre-order details revealed

Fans Report Issues with Receiving Rewards

However, the giveaway has left some fans frustrated. Despite completing the quiz, many players report not receiving any confirmation or items. One user on the Assassin's Creed Shadows subreddit expressed frustration, saying, "I haven't received any email from Red Bull, even after submitting multiple responses with different emails."

Also read: Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will require a Microsoft account: What it means for gamers

Other fans have shared similar concerns, leading to confusion over the process. While the issue does not appear to be widespread, it is unclear why some players have not yet received their rewards. It's likely that Red Bull will distribute the codes closer to the game's official release, but the lack of communication has left some fans wondering about the status of their rewards.

As the launch date nears, players are advised to be patient, though the delay in sending out rewards has certainly raised questions within the Assassin's Creed community.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 11 Mar, 12:10 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Death Stranding 2

Death Stranding 2 PS5 release date announced: Cast, pricing, and pre-order details revealed
Forza Horizon 5 on PS5

Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will require a Microsoft account: What it means for gamers
GTA 6

GTA 6: Xbox Series S could become the cheapest and most accessible way to play: Report
PUBG Mobile 3.7 update

PUBG Mobile 3.7 update: New map, mode, and gameplay changes set for global release
GTA 6 launch price

GTA 6 launch price to be $100? Analyst predicts unprecedented pricing strategy for Rockstar’s upcoming game

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets