Assassin's Creed: Shadows free download leaves fans waiting, confused over missing rewards ahead of release

Fans of the Assassin's Creed series have found themselves puzzled over a free download offer for Assassin's Creed: Shadows, ahead of its release on March 20. The game, the latest entry in Ubisoft's popular series, has faced several delays but promises to deliver an engaging experience, according to early previews.

Set in a richly crafted world, Assassin's Creed: Shadows introduces a new protagonist, Naoe, who is expected to become a fan favorite. Despite not radically changing the gameplay formula, early impressions suggest it could rival Assassin's Creed Origins as one of the best games in the series.

Also read: GTA 6 trailer 2 leak sparks speculation: Is April 1 release date an April fool's joke?

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Exclusive Red Bull Collaboration Offers In-Game Items

As the launch date approaches, Ubisoft has partnered with Red Bull to offer players exclusive in-game items as a pre-release bonus. Players who participate in a quick quiz can earn items like the Red Bull Medalion Trinket, which boosts affliction buildup on enemies, and the Red Bull Wooden Plaque Trinket, which restores health when dodging.

Also read: Death Stranding 2 PS5 release date announced: Cast, pricing, and pre-order details revealed

Fans Report Issues with Receiving Rewards

However, the giveaway has left some fans frustrated. Despite completing the quiz, many players report not receiving any confirmation or items. One user on the Assassin's Creed Shadows subreddit expressed frustration, saying, "I haven't received any email from Red Bull, even after submitting multiple responses with different emails."

Also read: Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will require a Microsoft account: What it means for gamers

Other fans have shared similar concerns, leading to confusion over the process. While the issue does not appear to be widespread, it is unclear why some players have not yet received their rewards. It's likely that Red Bull will distribute the codes closer to the game's official release, but the lack of communication has left some fans wondering about the status of their rewards.

As the launch date nears, players are advised to be patient, though the delay in sending out rewards has certainly raised questions within the Assassin's Creed community.