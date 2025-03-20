Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Assassin's Creed Shadows: Top strategies to earn ‘Mon’ fast without spending real money

Assassin's Creed Shadows: Top strategies to earn ‘Mon’ fast without spending real money

Looking to boost your mon in Assassin's Creed Shadows? Discover easy ways to earn more money and upgrade your gear without spending real cash. Here's how.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Mar 20 2025, 11:42 IST
Icon
First look at the Wrath of the Druids, Assassin's Creed Valhalla's new expansion
image caption
1/11 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s first major expansion, the Wrath of the Druids, is launching globally tomorrow across platforms. (Ubisoft )
image caption
2/11 This expansion takes players into Eivor’s new adventures through Ireland to unlock the mysteries of an ancient druidic cult - the Children of Danu.  (Ubisoft )
Assassin's Creed Shadows
3/11 The story starts as Eivor is summoned to Ireland by their long-lost cousin Barid. They are drafted by the high king of Ireland, Flann Sinna, to embark on a perilous journey and unite the warring factions. (Ubisoft )
image caption
4/11 The adventures take you through Celtic Ireland and you get a whole new region to explore including three provinces in the city of Dublin The expansion also features famous historical landmarks such as the Giant’s Causeway, Tara Hill, Black Pig’s Dyke, Ben Bulben, etc. (Ubisoft )
image caption
5/11 You must accomplish the royal demands from the Gaelic Kings to gather resources, claim and conquer the Ring Forts of Ireland, form alliances, etc to complete this chapter.  (Ubisoft )
image caption
6/11 You will get to discover new gear and weapons which brings in more customisation options for Eivor’s longship, horse, raven, tattoos, hair, and settlement decorations.  (Ubisoft )
image caption
7/11 And there are new abilities and skills like the Viking Salute, the Smoke Bomb Arrow, the Irish Hound Summoning, and the Sickle Combo. (Ubisoft )
image caption
8/11 You can play this new expansion even if you have not completed the story arc of the main game, so don't worry.  (Ubisoft )
image caption
9/11 The War of the Druids will be accessible to players once they have reached England and completed one of the first narrative arcs – either Grantebridgescire or Ledecestrescire, which both unlock just after they arrive from Norway.  (Ubisoft )
image caption
10/11 There also no mandatory power level to play Wrath of the Druids. (Ubisoft )
image caption
11/11 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is available on Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One consoles, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, the Epic Games Store, and Ubisoft Store on Windows PC, as well as on Stadia, Amazon Luna, and Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+. (Ubisoft )
Assassin's Creed Shadows
icon View all Images
Know how to efficiently earn mon in Assassin's Creed Shadows through gameplay and valuable items. (Steampowered.com)

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, mon (money or gold) plays a crucial role in helping players purchase gear, upgrade weapons, and enhance their overall experience. Whether you are new to the game or trying to accumulate more mon, there are several ways to earn it efficiently. This guide breaks down the methods for gathering mon in your gameplay, ensuring you can focus on improving your character without constantly worrying about in-game finances.

Ways to Earn Mon in Assassin's Creed Shadows

1. Loot and Rewards

Progressing through the game will naturally reward you with mon. Completing missions is a key method, as each mission provides a set amount of mon. Additionally, some treasure chests contain mon along with other valuable items and resources for your hideout. Defeating enemies is another way to earn mon, though the amount dropped is usually minimal.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Buy now
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
4% OFF
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
Discounted price:₹69,998Original price:₹72,999
Buy now
12% OFF
Vivo X200
  • Natural Green
  • 12 GB / 16 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹65,999Original price:₹74,999
Buy now

Also read: GTA 6 pre-orders near $1 billion - Why gamers are rushing to secure their copy early

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

2. Sell Valuables

As you explore, you will find various miscellaneous items, such as jewellery and pottery, which are categorised as valuables. These can be sold to NPC vendors. To do so, visit the vendor and use the "Sell All Valuables" option, allowing you to exchange your collected items for mon.

Also read: Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipsets for handheld gaming devices launched at GDC 2025

3. Purchase Mon via Helix Credits

While you can purchase mon directly from the in-game store using Helix Credits, this option is typically not necessary. The game offers several packs through this method:

  • Medium Mon Pack: 4,000 Mon for 1,000 Helix Credits
  • Large Mon Pack: 12,000 Mon for 2,000 Helix Credits 

However, accumulating mon through regular gameplay is relatively simple, so relying on real money purchases is unnecessary.

Also read: Is GTA 5 finally coming to PC Game Pass? New leaks spark excitement among hammers

What is Mon Used For?

Mon is essential for acquiring various items, such as gear, accessories, and mounts. Additionally, you will use mon to upgrade your weapons and armour, allowing you to enhance your combat effectiveness. It's also crucial for adding engravings to your gear, further personalising your play style.

By following these strategies, you'll be well on your way to amassing enough mon for all your in-game needs. Keep exploring, complete missions, and make sure to collect valuable items to sell to vendors for extra earnings.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Mar, 11:42 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipset

Qualcomm Snapdragon G series chipsets for handheld gaming devices launched at GDC 2025
GTA 5 PC

Is GTA 5 finally coming to PC Game Pass? New leaks spark excitement among hammers
Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition

Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition pre-orders live: Secure early access and exclusive in-game bonuses
GTA 6

GTA 6 release date may be closer than expected as new clues spark speculation
Xbox controller

Xbox controller to get new ways to type, navigate and more on Windows 11 PC in upcoming feature update

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets