Assassin's Creed Shadows: Top strategies to earn ‘Mon’ fast without spending real money

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, mon (money or gold) plays a crucial role in helping players purchase gear, upgrade weapons, and enhance their overall experience. Whether you are new to the game or trying to accumulate more mon, there are several ways to earn it efficiently. This guide breaks down the methods for gathering mon in your gameplay, ensuring you can focus on improving your character without constantly worrying about in-game finances.

Ways to Earn Mon in Assassin's Creed Shadows

1. Loot and Rewards

Progressing through the game will naturally reward you with mon. Completing missions is a key method, as each mission provides a set amount of mon. Additionally, some treasure chests contain mon along with other valuable items and resources for your hideout. Defeating enemies is another way to earn mon, though the amount dropped is usually minimal.

2. Sell Valuables

As you explore, you will find various miscellaneous items, such as jewellery and pottery, which are categorised as valuables. These can be sold to NPC vendors. To do so, visit the vendor and use the "Sell All Valuables" option, allowing you to exchange your collected items for mon.

3. Purchase Mon via Helix Credits

While you can purchase mon directly from the in-game store using Helix Credits, this option is typically not necessary. The game offers several packs through this method:

Medium Mon Pack: 4,000 Mon for 1,000 Helix Credits

4,000 Mon for 1,000 Helix Credits Large Mon Pack: 12,000 Mon for 2,000 Helix Credits

However, accumulating mon through regular gameplay is relatively simple, so relying on real money purchases is unnecessary.

What is Mon Used For?

Mon is essential for acquiring various items, such as gear, accessories, and mounts. Additionally, you will use mon to upgrade your weapons and armour, allowing you to enhance your combat effectiveness. It's also crucial for adding engravings to your gear, further personalising your play style.

By following these strategies, you'll be well on your way to amassing enough mon for all your in-game needs. Keep exploring, complete missions, and make sure to collect valuable items to sell to vendors for extra earnings.