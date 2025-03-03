Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Unlock top abilities by completing special quests as Naoe and Yasuke

In Assassin's Creed Shadows, players will find that progression is shared between the two main characters, Naoe and Yasuke, ensuring that neither falls behind as the game progresses. Ubisoft revealed this feature ahead of the game's March 20 release, highlighting a streamlined progression system that removes the need to grind for both characters separately.

The game's blog states that Naoe and Yasuke will share their level, experience points (XP), Mastery Points, and Knowledge, which means the progress you make with one character will be reflected in the other. For example, if Naoe levels up while completing a mission as Yasuke, both characters will reach the same level, allowing for smoother transitions when switching between them. This system aims to enhance the gameplay experience, making it easier to switch characters without worrying about one being under-leveled.

Mastery Points and Character Skill Trees

In addition to levels and XP, players will also focus on Mastery Points, which are used to unlock skills in each character's unique skill tree. These trees are tied to specific weapons or playstyles, such as Naoe's focus on the katana and shinobi techniques. Mastery Points can be earned by leveling up or defeating special enemies. Ubisoft's associate game director, Julien, emphasised that these trees provide players with the freedom to specialise in a particular weapon or playstyle, with each investment unlocking new abilities and bonuses.

Unlock Advanced Abilities Through Special Quests

Another progression system in the game is Knowledge, which functions as a rank gained by engaging in non-violent activities around the world, such as praying at shrines or collecting items. The higher your Knowledge rank, the more powerful abilities can be unlocked, further enhancing character progression.

Ubisoft also teased that some of the most advanced abilities in Assassin's Creed Shadows would be unlocked through specific actions. For example, to gain Naoe's final assassination upgrade, players will need to defeat a shadowy group of shinobi. Additionally, a new Knowledge tree will become available near the end of the game, providing new passive skills to help players refine their preferred playstyle. However, Ubisoft has kept further details under wraps to avoid spoilers.