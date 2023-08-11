Home Gaming News Best Valorant guns to deal high damage: From Vandal to Operator, know them all

Best Valorant guns to deal high damage: From Vandal to Operator, know them all

Want to overpower your opponents with damage-heavy guns in Valorant? Check out these 5 best weapons to win.

Aug 11 2023
One of the most important things you need to know about Valorant is how the guns work and what damage they deal to the opponents. The game relies upon skills, but skills can only take you so far. When a gun delivers 195 damage for a headshot, there is not much you can do even with the best evading skills. But worry not! This is the reason we came up with this list to help you understand the best high-damage guns and to help you decide the ones that should be your primary weapon. We have also added their price range to help you make the decision. So, let us take a look at the best Valorant guns that will give you a big boost in securing the win.

Tier list of guns

  • S Tier - These are must-have weapons.
  • A Tier - This tier offers decent weapons at a lower price, but when upgraded they can generate more damage.
  • B Tier - These can be used in some scenarios but are not always recommended.
  • C Tier - Buying these guns yourself is not usually a good idea. You can pick up these guns from dead players.
  • F Tier - These weapons are not mostly used.

Top 5 Valorant guns

  1. Vandal: Are you someone who masters headshots from afar? Then this would be the best gun for you. It's an S-tire weapons assault rifle that is good when gamers have good aiming skills and can get perfect in just one single strike. This rifle gives a headshot damage of 156 from a 15-meter distance and 140 from under a 30-meter distance.

2. Operator: According to IGN.com reports. this weapon is Valorant's most-used sniper as it gives maximum damage from any range. However, it's an expensive weapon but your gaming experience will be intensified once you get hold of the gun. This gun ensures a winning one gets comfortable with the gun's speed. Note that the gun is not ideal for close-range battle. The operator gives damage up to 255 from any distance. All you need to do is aim.

3. Spectre: This weapon is of the best SMGs as it can kill enemies within quick seconds. It's an ideal weapon for burst headshots at close or mid-range. The Spectre is an excellent way to acquire early advantage and practise your aim before you get your hands on heavy equipment. This gives damage up to 67 from a 20-meter distance.

4. Judge: This rifle lets you handle multiple enemies at once due to its high damage per second from a close range. Although it is not recommended for farther-range kills if you have just started to play then Judge makes it a perfect weapon.

5. Odin: This weapon is great when you are trying to defend yourself. This weapon gives the maximum damage and works with speed. However, you need to learn a few aiming positions to get the right shot with quick damage. One disadvantage of the gun is that it has a slower reload time.

First Published Date: 11 Aug, 21:43 IST
