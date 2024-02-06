Beware! GTA 6 preorders appearing online already! Here is what you must do

The anticipation for GTA 6 is reaching a fever pitch, with fans eager for any tidbits about the highly-anticipated game. However, some websites have have done something astounding and fans must take care. GTA 6 preorders have already appeared online! And these preorders are being offered at jaw-dropping prices despite the game not having an official release date. What does that mean for fans? It is very clear - they should not entertain these preorders.

Rockstar Games has kept fans in suspense by withholding a specific GTA 6 launch date, only vaguely mentioning a 2025 release window. The lack of clarity has fueled speculation, leaving eager gamers in the dark about when they can get their hands on the next instalment of the iconic franchise and this has presumably encouraged many to roll out preorders.

What's also raising eyebrows are the exorbitant prices attached to these early reservations, Gamingbible reported.

One such offer demands a hefty $139.28 for a key to unlock the game on its undisclosed release date. The question that should be asked is why shell out such a substantial sum for a preorder when official pricing and preorder details are yet to be announced?

Speculations Surrounding GTA 6 Pricing

The actual cost of GTA 6 has been a subject of speculation, with many anticipating a standard premium price akin to other AAA titles. However, given the rumoured vastness of the game, some believe it could potentially command an above-average price. Despite these discussions, it's clear that the current pre-order prices are far from what fans can expect upon the game's official release.

It's worth noting that GTA 6 is slated to launch on Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5 on day one, while PC users may have to wait for a port similar to the release strategy of GTA 5. Interestingly, some dedicated gamers have expressed their willingness to double-dip, buying the game on console and then again on PC just to experience it on the first day.

So, it's advised to exercise caution and wait for the official GTA 6 preorders to go live, likely coinciding with the announcement of the game's concrete release date, possibly in the upcoming second trailer. Until then, it seems wise to resist the temptation of these prematurely available, outrageously priced pre-orders.