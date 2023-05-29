Home Gaming News BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today

BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today

The all-new BGMI 2.5 update adds several new features and improvements to the popular multiplayer shooter mobile game. Check what’s new.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 29 2023, 09:32 IST
BGMI to make a comeback? CHECK what the banned game said
BGMI
1/6 After a 10-month-long ban by the government of India, some relief might finally be coming for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans. Some reports earlier suggested that the ban on the game might have been lifted, and now Krafton has released an official statement revealing that the game might soon make a comeback. (BGMI)
BGMI
2/6 Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said, “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)...We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform”. (BGMI)
image caption
3/6 According to reports, the government has unbanned the game for a temporary period of three months during which the game would be monitored and analysed by officials. If the app is found to violate any of the rules of the country, it can get banned again. However, if it passes the monitoring period, it is likely to gain a permanent unbanned status.  (Divya / HT Tech)
BGMI
4/6 Some reports have also highlighted that the game will have to make some adjustments before it is available to download. These include implementing a time limit that will restrict the number of hours someone can play the game in a day.  (BGMI)
Additionally, the color of blood (which is displayed every time a player is shot or is killed), which was green prior to the ban, may also have to be entirely removed from the game.
5/6 Additionally, the color of blood (which is displayed every time a player is shot or is killed), which was green prior to the ban, may also have to be entirely removed from the game. (BGMI)
There has been no announcement regarding the timeline on when the game will be available to download on App Store and Play Store, although the company has said that it will be ready to play soon.
6/6 There has been no announcement regarding the timeline on when the game will be available to download on App Store and Play Store, although the company has said that it will be ready to play soon. (Pixabay)
BGMI
View all Images
BGMI servers will go live today, May 29. (BGMI)

After a nearly 10-month absence, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is back, as revealed earlier this week. The game was banned by the government of India last year, but the BGMI ban was lifted just a few days ago. However, there is a big catch — the game will be available for a 3-month period initially and under this period it will be monitored by government officials. The game will also have to certain changes before being allowed to be played again. Now, BGMI is back on the Google Play Store and players can download it right now with the latest 2.5 update.

Just a couple of days ago, it was announced that BGMI was available for download starting May 27 and players could preload the game but BGMI servers would go live at a later date. BGMI players are in for a treat as the game servers go live today, May 29. In a post on Instagram, the official account of BGMI wrote, “If you are an Android user, you will be able to preload today and play on May 29th, if you are an iOS user, you can enjoy and play the game from May 29th.”

BGMI update

To add to the excitement, the latest 2.5 update for BGMI can also be downloaded, adding new features and gameplay enhancements. This time around, the major change comes in the form of Nusa, a new tropical map that gives players an opportunity to work on their decision-making and tactics. Players are also equipped with two new weapons, Tactical Crossbow, and NS2000 Shotgun.

Moreover, BGMI players also have access to a new 2-seater vehicle called Quad and a new Stygian Liege X-Suit. Other notable improvements include a Super Recall feature that is specifically designed for squad members who frequently get eliminated. Furthermore, the game incorporates zip lines to enable users to alter their strategies on the fly. To celebrate the update, BGMI will be giving players 4 free new outfits to keep permanently!

First Published Date: 29 May, 09:32 IST
