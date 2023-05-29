BGMI 2.5 update: Battlegrounds Mobile India servers to go LIVE today

After a nearly 10-month absence, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is back, as revealed earlier this week. The game was banned by the government of India last year, but the BGMI ban was lifted just a few days ago. However, there is a big catch — the game will be available for a 3-month period initially and under this period it will be monitored by government officials. The game will also have to certain changes before being allowed to be played again. Now, BGMI is back on the Google Play Store and players can download it right now with the latest 2.5 update.

Just a couple of days ago, it was announced that BGMI was available for download starting May 27 and players could preload the game but BGMI servers would go live at a later date. BGMI players are in for a treat as the game servers go live today, May 29. In a post on Instagram, the official account of BGMI wrote, “If you are an Android user, you will be able to preload today and play on May 29th, if you are an iOS user, you can enjoy and play the game from May 29th.”

BGMI update

To add to the excitement, the latest 2.5 update for BGMI can also be downloaded, adding new features and gameplay enhancements. This time around, the major change comes in the form of Nusa, a new tropical map that gives players an opportunity to work on their decision-making and tactics. Players are also equipped with two new weapons, Tactical Crossbow, and NS2000 Shotgun.

Moreover, BGMI players also have access to a new 2-seater vehicle called Quad and a new Stygian Liege X-Suit. Other notable improvements include a Super Recall feature that is specifically designed for squad members who frequently get eliminated. Furthermore, the game incorporates zip lines to enable users to alter their strategies on the fly. To celebrate the update, BGMI will be giving players 4 free new outfits to keep permanently!