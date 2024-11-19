BGMI 3.5 update release date: New features and challenges arriving on…
The highly anticipated BGMI 3.5 update is almost here, bringing new modes, powerful creatures, and exciting features to enhance the gameplay. Here’s what you can expect more.
The wait for the next big update to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is almost over, and players can expect an action-packed experience with the upcoming 3.5 update. Set to drop on November 21, 2024, the update will introduce a fresh Icemire Frontier-themed mode, along with various gameplay improvements that promise to keep the community engaged. BGMI's publisher, Krafton, unveiled the details through their 3.5 update podcast, giving players a glimpse of what's to come.
BGMI 3.5 Update: Release Date and Timing
According to the podcast, the 3.5 update will roll out on November 21, 2024. As with previous updates, the rollout will occur in phases. For Android devices, players can expect the update between 06:30 AM and 11:30 AM, while iOS users will receive it around 08:30 AM. These times follow the pattern seen with previous releases.
BGMI 3.5 Update Features
The update introduces the much-anticipated Icemire Frontier mode, a frosty landscape packed with new locations and challenges. One of the key highlights is Frostheim, a region featuring key spots like the Chieftain's Fortress and Beast-Taming Arena. The Fortress, located in the heart of the area, includes an underground ritual room filled with valuable supplies, creating the perfect setting for high-stakes combat. Players will also have the opportunity to search for the Ice Crystal Crate, which could hold a Grand Reward.
Glacier Village will serve as another exciting drop location, offering high-quality loot and intense battles. This spot is set to be a hot zone, where players can also collect respawn cards, making it a prime area for action.
Another standout feature is the Frostborne Dragon, a formidable opponent that can attack both on the ground and in the air. Battling the Frostborne Dragon in the Dragon's Lair promises to yield valuable rewards, adding an extra layer of excitement to the gameplay.
New Animal Vehicles
The BGMI 3.5 update will also introduce new animal vehicles, including the Mammoth and the Sabertooth Tiger. The Mammoth can carry up to four players, with three passengers able to shoot while riding. It also features a dance ability for players to perform emotes. Targeting its weak points will temporarily disable it, but it will recover after three seconds.
The Sabertooth Tiger, a two-seater vehicle, allows both the driver and passenger to shoot while riding. The vehicle is equipped with a drift and jump ability, enhancing mobility and offering new tactics for players during intense battles.
