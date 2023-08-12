BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win

Krafton has teased the BGMI A1 Royale Pass for the popular Battlegrounds Mobile India game. This special seasonal pass comes with exciting rewards like outfits, weapon skins, emotes, and more. The current Royale Pass, known as Month 22, will soon end, but the upcoming A1 Royale Pass has captured the attention of eager players. Know everything that you can possibly win with the new royal pass.

One standout reward in the A1 Royale Pass is the A1 Phantom M416 weapon skin, which gives the M416 rifle a stylish black and red look, featuring a skull logo on the magazine. This awesome skin will be available to players who reach RP level 50. Additionally, the A1 Royale Pass includes several other cool rewards.

BGMI A1 Royal Pass rewards

1. The A1 Phantom M416 weapon skin, unlocked at RP level 50, offers a striking appearance for the M416 assault rifle.

2. The A1 Phantom Outfit, accessible at RP level 100, comes with a color-changing feature based on the environment. It includes a hooded jacket, pants, gloves, and boots.

3. The A1 Phantom backpack, available at RP level 30, complements the outfit and weapon skin with a skull logo and red straps.

4. At RP level 35, players can acquire the A1 Phantom headgear, displaying a skull mask with red eyes and teeth.

5. The A1 Phantom parachute, designed with a black and red skull logo, becomes available at RP level 10.

6. An A1 Phantom emote emerges at RP level 15, depicting a gun-holding gesture.

7. The A1 Phantom Spray, unlocked at RP level 5, lets players leave a skull logo mark.

8. A distinct "A1 Phantom" title, visible above the player's name, becomes attainable at RP level 25.

The A1 Royale Pass is offered in two tiers: Elite (360 UC) and Elite Plus (960 UC). Elite Plus purchasers gain extra rewards, including a special A1 Phantom border. The pass runs for eight weeks, allowing players to earn up to 100 RP levels through challenges, each offering UC, BP, and other items. Unlocking RP level 100 grants players the A1 Phantom outfit.

The BGMI A1 Royale Pass is an excellent means to earn new rewards and showcase your style in BGMI. Keep an eye out for its release in August 2023 if you are up for a new gaming challenge.