Home Gaming News BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win

BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win

Explore the exciting details of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) A1 Royale Pass: exclusive rewards, skins, and more in the upcoming update.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Aug 12 2023, 15:33 IST
Top 5 women Battlegrounds Mobile India streamers; Payal Dhare to Vyshnaviy, check list here
image caption
1/5 The top 5 BGMI Women Streamers of India list starts with Payal Dhare. She is known for her regular BGMI streams and recently received the Startup Business Meet 2021’s Face of the Year Award. She has over 1.85 Million subscribers on YouTube. Payal is known for being one of the most skilled BGMI players.
BGMI
2/5 Vyshnavi or Natasha Gaming is a young BGMI streamer from south India. She is known for her passion for gaming and love for BGMI. She regularly streams her BGMI gameplays on YouTube and guess what? She has over 497K subscribers for BGMI content.
image caption
3/5 Kaashi Hiranandini is next. The BGMI family knows her by her nickname, Kaash Plays. She has became an instant hit with the audience because of her impressive performance at the various BGMI tournaments hosted by Krafton. Her quirky videos with fellow BGMI streamers are loved by the viewers. She has over 437K subscribers on YouTube.
image caption
4/5 Sonali Singh, or call her 'Play Like Incognito', who is a popular BGMI streamer with 209k subscribers on her YouTube channel. Sonali is known for her unbeatable pan fight matches.
image caption
5/5 Sherlock of the gaming arena, Monika Jeph, is a popular streamer for eSports organization, S8UL. She has a fanbase with over 166k subscribers on YouTube.
Battlegrounds Mobile India
View all Images
Krafton teases upcoming BGMI A1 royale pass with exciting rewards and more (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

Krafton has teased the BGMI A1 Royale Pass for the popular Battlegrounds Mobile India game. This special seasonal pass comes with exciting rewards like outfits, weapon skins, emotes, and more. The current Royale Pass, known as Month 22, will soon end, but the upcoming A1 Royale Pass has captured the attention of eager players. Know everything that you can possibly win with the new royal pass.

One standout reward in the A1 Royale Pass is the A1 Phantom M416 weapon skin, which gives the M416 rifle a stylish black and red look, featuring a skull logo on the magazine. This awesome skin will be available to players who reach RP level 50. Additionally, the A1 Royale Pass includes several other cool rewards.

BGMI A1 Royal Pass rewards

1. The A1 Phantom M416 weapon skin, unlocked at RP level 50, offers a striking appearance for the M416 assault rifle.

2. The A1 Phantom Outfit, accessible at RP level 100, comes with a color-changing feature based on the environment. It includes a hooded jacket, pants, gloves, and boots.

3. The A1 Phantom backpack, available at RP level 30, complements the outfit and weapon skin with a skull logo and red straps.

4. At RP level 35, players can acquire the A1 Phantom headgear, displaying a skull mask with red eyes and teeth.

5. The A1 Phantom parachute, designed with a black and red skull logo, becomes available at RP level 10.

6. An A1 Phantom emote emerges at RP level 15, depicting a gun-holding gesture.

7. The A1 Phantom Spray, unlocked at RP level 5, lets players leave a skull logo mark.

8. A distinct "A1 Phantom" title, visible above the player's name, becomes attainable at RP level 25.

The A1 Royale Pass is offered in two tiers: Elite (360 UC) and Elite Plus (960 UC). Elite Plus purchasers gain extra rewards, including a special A1 Phantom border. The pass runs for eight weeks, allowing players to earn up to 100 RP levels through challenges, each offering UC, BP, and other items. Unlocking RP level 100 grants players the A1 Phantom outfit.

The BGMI A1 Royale Pass is an excellent means to earn new rewards and showcase your style in BGMI. Keep an eye out for its release in August 2023 if you are up for a new gaming challenge.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Aug, 15:33 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iOS 17 second public beta
Apple rolls out second public beta for iOS 17; Know how to get it on your iPhone
Computers
Amazon sale offers: Grab up to 50% off on desktops during the Great Freedom Festival Sale
pexels-ivan-samkov-4240503
Know how to make a WhatsApp video call from desktop
pexels-raman-deep-1102257
Tips on how to take a photo of a Meteor Shower: Know the best ways here
tablets
Amazon Freedom Sale 2023: Huge price cuts rolled out on tablets from Samsung, Xiaomi, others

Editor’s Pick

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 first impressions: Shines brightly in a sea of Flip phones
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Battlegrounds Mobile India
BGMI A1 royale pass is coming soon; Know the exciting rewards you can win
Check the best 5 Valorant guns for most damage.
Best Valorant guns to deal high damage: From Vandal to Operator, know them all
Call of Duty
Tired of playing Warzone? Play these best Call of Duty games instead
GTA Online
GTA Online: 3 BEST heists in Grand Theft Auto to win the highest payout
Angry Birds by Rovio Mobile Ltd.
Angry Birds maker Rovio's shareholders accept Sega's bid
SALE Upto 40% off on Mobiles
SALE Upto 40% off on Laptops
SALE Upto 50% off on Tablets
SALE Upto 75% off on Wearables

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets