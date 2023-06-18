BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen

BGMI has made a grand comeback in India! Battlegrounds Mobile India fans can now enjoy their favourite battle royale game after the government lifted the ban it had slapped on it some 10 months ago. Now, it is available on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Well, it may have gone through some changes and some of the top features may not be the same, plus BGMI has added a new map and voice packs featuring popular streamers like Mortal and Thug, there is no doubt that the game is as exciting as it once was. Some other notable changes include the new tropical map Nusa and two new weapons -- Tactical Crossbow and NS2000 Shotgun. So, if you want to play it on a bigger screen like your laptop or PC, you can do that. BGMI download is possible this way, but sadly, there is no official way to do it.

Having said that, Android emulator software can solve the issue and let you enjoy BGMI on your PC. Wondering how? We cover it all here.

What is Android emulator software?

The Android emulator software enables you to enjoy Android applications and games on your computer by creating a virtual Android environment. It provides the convenience of a larger screen, as well as the ability to use a keyboard and mouse. Among the well-known Android emulators is Bluestacks, which offers mobile games for laptop or PC users. With Bluestacks, you can access and enjoy a wide range of Android apps and games on your computer. To explain how to download BGMI on your PC, we have taken the example of Bluestacks. Just follow these steps.

How to install BGMI on PC or laptop

First of all, visit the BlueStacks website at https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html.

Download the latest version of BlueStacks by clicking on the appropriate download link.

Once the download is complete, locate the downloaded .exe file and run it to begin the installation of the BlueStacks Emulator.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process and once the installation is finished, BlueStacks will launch automatically.

Now, you will need to set up Google Play Store within BlueStacks to install BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India).

Here, search for BGMI within the Google Play Store and tap on the BGMI app.

Click on the "Install" button and wait for the installation to complete.

After the installation is finished, you can play BGMI on your PC or laptop using BlueStacks Emulator.

Of course, when you start playing, be mindful of a number of things. BGMI has specific playtime restrictions based on the user's age. Users under the age of 18 are limited to a maximum playtime of three hours per day, while players who are 18 years or older can enjoy a playtime of up to six hours daily. This restriction aims to ensure a balanced and healthy gaming experience.