Home Gaming News BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen

BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen

BGMI fans can also enjoy their favourite battle-royale game on a laptop or PC. BGMI download is possible this way.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 18 2023, 17:16 IST
BGMI is Finally Coming Back! | Krafton confirms BGMI’s comeback but with a catch | Tech Primer
Hindustan Time Tech
In a surprising turn of events, the immensely popular battle royale game, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), is set to make a triumphant comeback in India. After a long wait since its ban last year, Krafton, the company behind BGMI, recently released an official statement expressing their gratitude to the Indian authorities for allowing them to resume operations.
BGMI
How to download BGMI on a laptop or PC? Here is a detailed guide. (BGMI)
BGMI
Watch Video
How to download BGMI on a laptop or PC? Here is a detailed guide. (BGMI)

BGMI has made a grand comeback in India! Battlegrounds Mobile India fans can now enjoy their favourite battle royale game after the government lifted the ban it had slapped on it some 10 months ago. Now, it is available on Google Play Store and Apple's App Store. Well, it may have gone through some changes and some of the top features may not be the same, plus BGMI has added a new map and voice packs featuring popular streamers like Mortal and Thug, there is no doubt that the game is as exciting as it once was. Some other notable changes include the new tropical map Nusa and two new weapons -- Tactical Crossbow and NS2000 Shotgun. So, if you want to play it on a bigger screen like your laptop or PC, you can do that. BGMI download is possible this way, but sadly, there is no official way to do it.

Having said that, Android emulator software can solve the issue and let you enjoy BGMI on your PC. Wondering how? We cover it all here.

What is Android emulator software?

The Android emulator software enables you to enjoy Android applications and games on your computer by creating a virtual Android environment. It provides the convenience of a larger screen, as well as the ability to use a keyboard and mouse. Among the well-known Android emulators is Bluestacks, which offers mobile games for laptop or PC users. With Bluestacks, you can access and enjoy a wide range of Android apps and games on your computer. To explain how to download BGMI on your PC, we have taken the example of Bluestacks. Just follow these steps.

How to install BGMI on PC or laptop

  • First of all, visit the BlueStacks website at https://www.bluestacks.com/download.html.
  • Download the latest version of BlueStacks by clicking on the appropriate download link.
  • Once the download is complete, locate the downloaded .exe file and run it to begin the installation of the BlueStacks Emulator.
  • Follow the on-screen instructions to complete the installation process and once the installation is finished, BlueStacks will launch automatically.
  • Now, you will need to set up Google Play Store within BlueStacks to install BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India).
  • Here, search for BGMI within the Google Play Store and tap on the BGMI app.
  • Click on the "Install" button and wait for the installation to complete.
  • After the installation is finished, you can play BGMI on your PC or laptop using BlueStacks Emulator.

Of course, when you start playing, be mindful of a number of things. BGMI has specific playtime restrictions based on the user's age. Users under the age of 18 are limited to a maximum playtime of three hours per day, while players who are 18 years or older can enjoy a playtime of up to six hours daily. This restriction aims to ensure a balanced and healthy gaming experience.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 18 Jun, 17:16 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
Try iOS 17 developer beta for FREE! Here’s how to get it now
AC
This AC buying tip will keep your electricity bill very low this summer
Phone_heat_issue
Is your phone overheating? Here is how to cool your smartphone: 10 tips for summer

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen
Realme
BGMI, a game tailor-made for India
BGMI ban
The return of BGMI could be game changing for Indian esports
Online gaming
BGMI-like bans coming for other games? On online gaming, know what Union minister said
As games become movie-like visual delights, their file sizes are also growing significantly.
The blurring line between games and movies

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets