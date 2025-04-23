Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News BGMI introduces official redeem codes: Know how to claim free in-game exclusive rewards

BGMI introduces official redeem codes: Know how to claim free in-game exclusive rewards

KRAFTON has finally released in-game redeem coupons for BGMI players. Know where and how to redeem these coupons to get in-game exclusive rewards like skins, outfits, and new weapon upgrades.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Apr 23 2025, 11:15 IST
BGMI redeem codes are live now, here’s how to claim them and get in-game exclusive existing rewards. (Ijaj Khan)

BGMI redeem codes: KRAFTON India has announced a major update to its redemption code, giving BGMI players a new way to level up their game. Players will no longer have to rely on third-party platforms for these redemption codes. From now on, the platform itself will officially offer these codes, which means that you will not have to worry about account suspensions or other penalties for using redemption codes to level up quickly.

These codes offer players an exciting way to customise their gameplay experience by unlocking a variety of exclusive in-game rewards such as exciting skins, outfits and new weapon upgrades. Therefore, the addition of high-value Pink and Purple grade items allows players to elevate their customisation options and truly stand out in the BGMI's online multiplayer universe.

Also read: VALORANT Mobile pre-registration date is here: Know when and how to register

Furthermore, BGMI players can now redeem codes via BGMI's official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem starting from today, and it will only last till June 6, 2025. Additionally, players are advised to visit only BGMI's official website or KRAFTON's official communication channels to avoid the risk of phishing or scams.

BGMI Redeem Codes:

1. CDZBZ4SRUQRG

2. CDZCZ8H8T9RF

3. CDZDZ7HBMPEV

4. CDZEZ8NRSQRG

5. CDZFZTTFTEHJ

6. CDZGZP5GG66Q

7. CDZHZ4AN8AVF

8. CDZIZX3NJE8X

9. CDZJZFPVQ3WE

10. CDZKZWPAF893

11. CDZLZCJPH87N

12. CDZMZDK77SS9

Also read: PlayStation 6: What to expect, pricing, my feature wishlist

13. CEZBZCPW8M94

14. CEZCZJU8XXRT

15. CEZDZAHJQHMQ

16. CEZEZDMXF54K

17. CEZFZWNNPGEK

18. CEZGZGFDDAJW

19. CEZHZXUBGS3X

20. CEZIZGT9JT49

21. CEZJZDJFXDTC

22. CEZKZ5MK56ET

23. CEZLZMRTBV7C

24. CEZMZET9FJV3

If you want to level up your game and don't know how to redeem these codes to claim your rewards, follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the Redeem section on BGMI's official website - www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem

Step 2: Enter your Character ID

Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code

Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'

Step 5: Check your in-game mail to check the reward.

Also read: RuneScape: Dragonwilds now available for early access on Steam: What's new

BGMI Redeem Codes: Rules to Keep in Mind

1. Only a maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis, and once a user claims their rewards using these codes then they cannot redeem a code twice.

2. Players must have to claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, otherwise the mail will expire and you will lose the reward.

3. If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message.

4. Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025.

5. Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 11:14 IST

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 11:14 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

