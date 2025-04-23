BGMI introduces official redeem codes: Know how to claim free in-game exclusive rewards
KRAFTON has finally released in-game redeem coupons for BGMI players. Know where and how to redeem these coupons to get in-game exclusive rewards like skins, outfits, and new weapon upgrades.
BGMI redeem codes: KRAFTON India has announced a major update to its redemption code, giving BGMI players a new way to level up their game. Players will no longer have to rely on third-party platforms for these redemption codes. From now on, the platform itself will officially offer these codes, which means that you will not have to worry about account suspensions or other penalties for using redemption codes to level up quickly.
These codes offer players an exciting way to customise their gameplay experience by unlocking a variety of exclusive in-game rewards such as exciting skins, outfits and new weapon upgrades. Therefore, the addition of high-value Pink and Purple grade items allows players to elevate their customisation options and truly stand out in the BGMI's online multiplayer universe.
Furthermore, BGMI players can now redeem codes via BGMI's official website at www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem starting from today, and it will only last till June 6, 2025. Additionally, players are advised to visit only BGMI's official website or KRAFTON's official communication channels to avoid the risk of phishing or scams.
BGMI Redeem Codes:
1. CDZBZ4SRUQRG
2. CDZCZ8H8T9RF
3. CDZDZ7HBMPEV
4. CDZEZ8NRSQRG
5. CDZFZTTFTEHJ
6. CDZGZP5GG66Q
7. CDZHZ4AN8AVF
8. CDZIZX3NJE8X
9. CDZJZFPVQ3WE
10. CDZKZWPAF893
11. CDZLZCJPH87N
12. CDZMZDK77SS9
13. CEZBZCPW8M94
14. CEZCZJU8XXRT
15. CEZDZAHJQHMQ
16. CEZEZDMXF54K
17. CEZFZWNNPGEK
18. CEZGZGFDDAJW
19. CEZHZXUBGS3X
20. CEZIZGT9JT49
21. CEZJZDJFXDTC
22. CEZKZ5MK56ET
23. CEZLZMRTBV7C
24. CEZMZET9FJV3
If you want to level up your game and don't know how to redeem these codes to claim your rewards, follow these steps:
Step 1: Visit the Redeem section on BGMI's official website - www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
Step 2: Enter your Character ID
Step 3: Enter the Redemption Code
Step 4: Enter the verification/ Captcha code > A message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'
Step 5: Check your in-game mail to check the reward.
BGMI Redeem Codes: Rules to Keep in Mind
1. Only a maximum of 10 users can redeem each code on a first-come, first-served basis, and once a user claims their rewards using these codes then they cannot redeem a code twice.
2. Players must have to claim their rewards via in-game mail within 7 days, otherwise the mail will expire and you will lose the reward.
3. If a player is among the first 10 users to successfully redeem the code, a message will confirm 'Code redeemed successfully'. If not, users will see 'Code expired' or a similar expiry message.
4. Each user account can redeem only one code per day and a maximum of two codes until June 6th, 2025.
5. Redeem codes cannot be used via guest accounts.
