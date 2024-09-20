 BGMI partners with Alan Walker: Unlock free items and experience the beat of ‘Hero’ ahead of his India tour | Gaming News
KRAFTON India partners with Alan Walker to elevate BGMI's gaming experience, featuring his iconic track "Hero" and exclusive in-game events for players. Don't miss out!

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Sep 20 2024, 11:51 IST
BGMI partners with Alan Walker
BGMI partners with Alan Walker to transform gameplay with music and exclusive rewards ahead of his tour. (BGMI)

KRAFTON India has revealed an exciting partnership for BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) with renowned electronic music artist Alan Walker. This collaboration coincides with the launch of the game's 3.4 update, introducing Walker's hit track "Hero" into the game's lobby as part of the ‘Be A Hero' campaign. This update aims to create an engaging atmosphere for players, merging music and gaming in a unique way.

The integration of Alan Walker's music into BGMI enhances the emotional connection players have with his work. The track's message of resilience resonates with BGMI's focus on overcoming obstacles. By featuring "Hero" as lobby music, BGMI aims to enrich the gaming experience and rekindle the enthusiasm of both longtime fans and newcomers. Players can look forward to feeling empowered and inspired, whether they are in the lobby or engaged in competitive matches.

Also read: Rockstar Games pulls GTA 5 Online support from Steam Deck amid anti cheat controversy- All details

BHMI Exciting In-Game Events

In addition to the music, KRAFTON India has included various in-game events and exclusive content for this collaboration. Players will have opportunities to participate in exciting activities that celebrate this partnership. 

Ahead of his tour in India, Alan Walker expressed his excitement about the collaboration, stating, “I'm thrilled to partner with BGMI, India's beloved mobile game, and share my music with such an enthusiastic community. Music and gaming have shaped my life, and I hope my tracks motivate players to face challenges and pursue their dreams. This collaboration is a dream come true, and I look forward to seeing how fans engage with it.”

Also read: GTA 6 release still set for fall 2025? Here's what Take-Two Interactive report says

Seddharth Merrotra, Head of Business Development at KRAFTON India, highlighted the importance of this partnership, saying, “We're eager to work with Alan Walker to bring not just exceptional music, but also a message of empowerment to our players. BGMI emphasises community and resilience, and through this collaboration, we aim to encourage players to continue striving and believing in their potential.”

BGMI x Alan Walker: Exclusive Free Items for Players

As part of the BGMI x Alan Walker collaboration, players can now access special outfits and items for free. This partnership sets a high standard for future collaborations, as players can acquire these exclusive items from October 19 to November 1. A login event rewards players for engaging with the game, offering items such as Alan Walker-themed clothing, a Popularity Gift, silver coins, and classic coupon scraps.

Also read: Nintendo Switch 2 images allegedly leaked: Magnetic Joy-Cons, 8-inch display coming?

Players are encouraged to log in daily to maximise their rewards during this limited-time event.

First Published Date: 20 Sep, 11:51 IST
