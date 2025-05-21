BGMI redeem codes for May 21: Grab free skins, rewards, and check how to claim now

KRAFTON India has rolled out a new batch of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players on May 21, 2025. These codes offer players the opportunity to grab free in-game gun skins, cosmetics, and in-game gear to boost their customisation options without spending real money. These codes are accessible only through BGMI's official website and will remain valid until June 6, 2025. Each code has a limit of 10 redemptions, so players need to act quickly to claim their rewards.

The rewards from these redeem codes include weapon and character skins, outfit sets, and exclusive items that players can use to personalise their characters and gear. This allows players to stand out during matches, giving them a unique appearance in both the lobby and on the battlefield.

Also read: How to quietly limit someone on Instagram without blocking, unfollowing, or causing drama

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

To help players make the most of their BGMI experience, here are some useful tips to improve their gameplay:

Solo players who often get killed early should improve communication with teammates. Coordinating with the team can increase the chances of eliminating enemies and securing victories. Pay close attention to the game zone and always stay inside the safe white circle. Understanding the zone's behaviour can help players predict its movement and plan their strategy effectively. Always carry enough supplies in the backpack. Make sure to have enough ammunition, health kits, booster drinks, painkillers, and grenades to survive longer in matches.

Also read: How to easily compress data on your iPad to save storage space

BGMI Redeem Codes for May 21 (Valid until June 6, 2025):

DCZBZC6F8HXE

DCZCZWBR9N3W

DCZDZTRH9E4S

DCZEZEQ5R64W

DCZFZMC3GKGQ

DCZGZHEGVFFP

DCZHZGH5QS8W

DCZIZR76RM6J

DCZJZBRJQV95

DCZKZN7QJXG7

DCZLZRNVGURH

DCZMZVWHPG8E

DDZBZAJCCC84

DDZCZ8GP4XXG

DDZDZ5QQK4U9

DDZEZ7XAPMJP

DDZFZ7WSGCHK

DDZGZVW5K7RQ

DDZHZVTSGPMB

DDZIZBUDJAJK

DDZJZW8JXT4W

DDZKZVF6BECW

DDZLZUCPGR5V

DDZMZEWHKKQP

Also read: AC buying guide: 5 things to know before get a new air conditioner

How to redeem BGMI Codes:

Visit the official BGMI website and enter your character ID. Paste the redemption code in the provided field. Complete the captcha and submit the form. Check your in-game mail to receive rewards.

Note the following rules:

Each code can be redeemed by only 10 players.

Players can redeem one code per day, with a total of two redemptions allowed before June 6.

Rewards must be claimed from in-game mail within 7 days.

Codes cannot be redeemed on guest accounts.

With limited-use codes and short validity, players must act quickly to secure these in-game rewards.