Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News BGMI redeem codes for May 21: Grab free skins, rewards, and check how to claim now

BGMI redeem codes for May 21: Grab free skins, rewards, and check how to claim now

BGMI Redeem Codes for May 21: Here’s how to grab free skins, gear, and more before they expire.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 21 2025, 15:09 IST
Icon
BGMI to make a comeback? CHECK what the banned game said
BGMI Redeem Codes for May 21
1/6 After a 10-month-long ban by the government of India, some relief might finally be coming for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans. Some reports earlier suggested that the ban on the game might have been lifted, and now Krafton has released an official statement revealing that the game might soon make a comeback. (BGMI)
BGMI Redeem Codes for May 21
2/6 Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, said, “We are highly grateful to the Indian authorities for allowing us to resume operations of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI)...We are excited to announce that Battlegrounds Mobile India will be available for download soon and we cannot wait to welcome you back to our platform”. (BGMI)
image caption
3/6 According to reports, the government has unbanned the game for a temporary period of three months during which the game would be monitored and analysed by officials. If the app is found to violate any of the rules of the country, it can get banned again. However, if it passes the monitoring period, it is likely to gain a permanent unbanned status.  (Divya / HT Tech)
BGMI Redeem Codes for May 21
4/6 Some reports have also highlighted that the game will have to make some adjustments before it is available to download. These include implementing a time limit that will restrict the number of hours someone can play the game in a day.  (BGMI)
BGMI Redeem Codes for May 21
5/6 Additionally, the color of blood (which is displayed every time a player is shot or is killed), which was green prior to the ban, may also have to be entirely removed from the game. (BGMI)
BGMI Redeem Codes for May 21
6/6 There has been no announcement regarding the timeline on when the game will be available to download on App Store and Play Store, although the company has said that it will be ready to play soon. (Pixabay)
BGMI Redeem Codes for May 21
icon View all Images
BGMI Redeem Codes for May 21: Claim free skins, cosmetics, and in-game gears now. (Krafton India )

KRAFTON India has rolled out a new batch of redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players on May 21, 2025. These codes offer players the opportunity to grab free in-game gun skins, cosmetics, and in-game gear to boost their customisation options without spending real money. These codes are accessible only through BGMI's official website and will remain valid until June 6, 2025. Each code has a limit of 10 redemptions, so players need to act quickly to claim their rewards.

The rewards from these redeem codes include weapon and character skins, outfit sets, and exclusive items that players can use to personalise their characters and gear. This allows players to stand out during matches, giving them a unique appearance in both the lobby and on the battlefield.

Also read: How to quietly limit someone on Instagram without blocking, unfollowing, or causing drama

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

To help players make the most of their BGMI experience, here are some useful tips to improve their gameplay:

  1. Solo players who often get killed early should improve communication with teammates. Coordinating with the team can increase the chances of eliminating enemies and securing victories.
  2. Pay close attention to the game zone and always stay inside the safe white circle. Understanding the zone's behaviour can help players predict its movement and plan their strategy effectively.
  3. Always carry enough supplies in the backpack. Make sure to have enough ammunition, health kits, booster drinks, painkillers, and grenades to survive longer in matches.

Also read: How to easily compress data on your iPad to save storage space

BGMI Redeem Codes for May 21 (Valid until June 6, 2025):

DCZBZC6F8HXE

DCZCZWBR9N3W
DCZDZTRH9E4S
DCZEZEQ5R64W
DCZFZMC3GKGQ
DCZGZHEGVFFP
DCZHZGH5QS8W
DCZIZR76RM6J
DCZJZBRJQV95
DCZKZN7QJXG7
DCZLZRNVGURH
DCZMZVWHPG8E
DDZBZAJCCC84
DDZCZ8GP4XXG
DDZDZ5QQK4U9
DDZEZ7XAPMJP
DDZFZ7WSGCHK
DDZGZVW5K7RQ
DDZHZVTSGPMB
DDZIZBUDJAJK
DDZJZW8JXT4W
DDZKZVF6BECW
DDZLZUCPGR5V
DDZMZEWHKKQP

Also read: AC buying guide: 5 things to know before get a new air conditioner

How to redeem BGMI Codes:

  1. Visit the official BGMI website and enter your character ID.
  2. Paste the redemption code in the provided field.
  3. Complete the captcha and submit the form.
  4. Check your in-game mail to receive rewards.

Note the following rules:

  • Each code can be redeemed by only 10 players.
  • Players can redeem one code per day, with a total of two redemptions allowed before June 6.
  • Rewards must be claimed from in-game mail within 7 days.
  • Codes cannot be redeemed on guest accounts.

With limited-use codes and short validity, players must act quickly to secure these in-game rewards.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 21 May, 15:08 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

BGMI redeem codes

BGMI redeem codes: Grab exclusive outfits, weapon skins and more ahead of 3.8 update
Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know
Apple Arcade June 2025 games

Apple Arcade to add UNO: Arcade edition, What the Car? and more in June game lineup
GTA 6 PlayStation 5

GTA 6 trailer spark speculation over potential Sony-Rockstar partnership
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 trailer 2 reveals new protagonists, action-packed story, and Vice City chaos

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets