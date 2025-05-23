Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News BGMI redeem codes for May 23: Claim free outfits, guns, and exclusive rewards with these codes

BGMI redeem codes for May 23: Claim free outfits, guns, and exclusive rewards with these codes

BGMI redeem codes for May 23: Here’s how to grab exclusive in-game rewards like weapon upgrades, outfits, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 23 2025, 16:44 IST
Icon
BGMI players can now claim new redeem codes to unlock exclusive in-game outfits, weapons, and upgrades. (Krafton India)

Krafton India has rolled out fresh redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), giving players a new chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards. These codes will remain active until June 6, 2025, at 11:59 PM and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Gamers can use them to upgrade weapons, unlock outfits, boost their game character and add a new element to their gameplay.

These new redemption codes from Krafton India also offer access to Pink and Purple grade items, which include weapon skins, unique costumes, and other character upgrades. To redeem these rewards, players must follow the guidelines given below and visit BGMI's official redemption portal. Codes used on third-party websites will not work and won't give you any in-game benefits.

BGMI Redeem Codes for May 23:

DEZBZKTQK4S3
DEZCZHFE48XH
DEZDZEMKJGR3
DEZEZHMNBT3C
DEZFZAFN7AX6
DEZGZTNGU5CR
DEZHZEWWTGJ3
DEZIZDDG5N46
DEZJZFMCGKPW
DEZKZHTUGCJF
DEZLZ8EVAPSX
DEZMZFBXCNEX
DFZBZ8AUP3RW
DFZCZPW6QXCC
DFZDZUT3WHTK
DFZEZPJ5TJHP
DFZFZTM69VTV
DFZGZTMX9SQW
DFZHZJ4UDRPW
DFZIZUVR6EKC
DFZJZTHC7E9P
DFZKZX6DU96S
DFZLZ5J9JCMP
DFZMZETXBFEB

How to Redeem BGMI Codes:

  1. Visit the official BGMI website and enter your character ID.
  2. Paste the redemption code in the provided field.
  3. Complete the captcha and submit the form.
  4. Check your in-game mail to receive rewards.

Keep in mind these rules: each code can only be used by 10 players, one code can be redeemed per day, and players can claim up to two codes before June 6. Rewards will appear in your in-game mail and must be claimed within seven days. Guest accounts cannot redeem these codes.

In other news, Krafton has teamed up with Hero MotoCorp to bring Hero motorcycles into BGMI's virtual world. Starting May 25, players can ride Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 125R bikes in the game. Alongside the vehicles, players can unlock Hero-themed gear such as outfits, backpacks, and helmets.

Hero will also launch real-life limited editions of the Xtreme motorcycles featuring BGMI-themed designs. This partnership bridges the gap between the digital game and physical motorcycle, which blends gaming culture with real-world riding.

First Published Date: 23 May, 16:44 IST
