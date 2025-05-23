BGMI redeem codes for May 23: Claim free outfits, guns, and exclusive rewards with these codes

Krafton India has rolled out fresh redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), giving players a new chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards. These codes will remain active until June 6, 2025, at 11:59 PM and are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Gamers can use them to upgrade weapons, unlock outfits, boost their game character and add a new element to their gameplay.

These new redemption codes from Krafton India also offer access to Pink and Purple grade items, which include weapon skins, unique costumes, and other character upgrades. To redeem these rewards, players must follow the guidelines given below and visit BGMI's official redemption portal. Codes used on third-party websites will not work and won't give you any in-game benefits.

BGMI Redeem Codes for May 23:

DEZBZKTQK4S3

DEZCZHFE48XH

DEZDZEMKJGR3

DEZEZHMNBT3C

DEZFZAFN7AX6

DEZGZTNGU5CR

DEZHZEWWTGJ3

DEZIZDDG5N46

DEZJZFMCGKPW

DEZKZHTUGCJF

DEZLZ8EVAPSX

DEZMZFBXCNEX

DFZBZ8AUP3RW

DFZCZPW6QXCC

DFZDZUT3WHTK

DFZEZPJ5TJHP

DFZFZTM69VTV

DFZGZTMX9SQW

DFZHZJ4UDRPW

DFZIZUVR6EKC

DFZJZTHC7E9P

DFZKZX6DU96S

DFZLZ5J9JCMP

DFZMZETXBFEB

How to Redeem BGMI Codes:

Visit the official BGMI website and enter your character ID. Paste the redemption code in the provided field. Complete the captcha and submit the form. Check your in-game mail to receive rewards.

Keep in mind these rules: each code can only be used by 10 players, one code can be redeemed per day, and players can claim up to two codes before June 6. Rewards will appear in your in-game mail and must be claimed within seven days. Guest accounts cannot redeem these codes.

In other news, Krafton has teamed up with Hero MotoCorp to bring Hero motorcycles into BGMI's virtual world. Starting May 25, players can ride Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 125R bikes in the game. Alongside the vehicles, players can unlock Hero-themed gear such as outfits, backpacks, and helmets.

Hero will also launch real-life limited editions of the Xtreme motorcycles featuring BGMI-themed designs. This partnership bridges the gap between the digital game and physical motorcycle, which blends gaming culture with real-world riding.