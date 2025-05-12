BGMI redeem codes: Grab exclusive outfits, weapon skins and more ahead of 3.8 update

BGMI redeem codes: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans can now take advantage of limited-time redeem codes that offer exclusive in-game rewards ahead of the upcoming 3.8 update. Although there has been no official confirmation from Krafton India regarding the release date, many anticipate that the update will drop around May 12, 2025, based on previous trends

Note: The redeem codes are valid from April 22 to June 6, 2025, and can be used exclusively on BGMI's official redemption website: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem. Redeem these codes to get in-game exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game gear to boost your level before they get expire.

BGMI Redeem codes for May 12:

CRZBZFGWSD4R CRZCZK6GFC5C CRZDZHRUEFEE CRZEZ6UPJT7V CRZFZ5QDGXN8 CRZGZEDF8AAK CRZHZJ6CUTTK CRZIZJMBVJPW CRZJZB9DF4KH CRZKZH65WJTT CRZLZTD6J3BV CRZMZ9XKWUQN CVZBZ3SQTKUV CVZCZPWFE6VG CVZDZFWCWCAE CVZEZ8MBKBHC CVZFZ9FM3RC5 CVZGZGS7M7TU CVZHZ5XJXWUP CVZIZHHBGT9T CVZJZKA7BFMD CVZKZEARTC8W CVZLZH5W5EA6 CVZMZPXH6345

How to Grab Redeem Codes:

Visit the redeem section on BGMI's official website: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem. Enter your character ID. Input the redemption code. Complete the verification captcha. A message will confirm if the code was redeemed successfully. The reward will be delivered to your in-game mail.

Things to keep in mind:

Each code can only be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.

Players cannot redeem the same code twice.

Rewards must be claimed within 7 days of redemption, or they will expire.

Players will receive a confirmation message if they are among the first 10 users. If the code has expired, users will receive an "expired" message.

Each player can redeem only one code per day, with a maximum of two codes until June 6, 2025.

Guest accounts cannot redeem codes.

In addition, BGMI content creator Classified YT has shared his insights on the 3.8 update, predicting its release for May 15, 2025. His video, “BGMI 3.8 UPDATE RELEASE DATE / BGMI NEXT MYTHIC FORGE,” has stirred excitement in the community, as it hints at what's to come in the next update.