Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News BGMI redeem codes: Grab exclusive outfits, weapon skins and more ahead of 3.8 update

BGMI redeem codes: Grab exclusive outfits, weapon skins and more ahead of 3.8 update

BGMI redeem codes for May 12: Redeem exclusive outfits, skins, and more ahead of the 3.8 update with these limited-time codes. Don't miss out!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 12 2025, 12:56 IST
BGMI redeem codes
BGMI players, here’s how you can unlock exclusive in-game rewards using new redeem codes before the 3.8 update. (Battlegrounds Mobile India)

BGMI redeem codes: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) fans can now take advantage of limited-time redeem codes that offer exclusive in-game rewards ahead of the upcoming 3.8 update. Although there has been no official confirmation from Krafton India regarding the release date, many anticipate that the update will drop around May 12, 2025, based on previous trends

Note: The redeem codes are valid from April 22 to June 6, 2025, and can be used exclusively on BGMI's official redemption website: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem. Redeem these codes to get in-game exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game gear to boost your level before they get expire.

BGMI Redeem codes for May 12:

  1. CRZBZFGWSD4R
  2. CRZCZK6GFC5C
  3. CRZDZHRUEFEE
  4. CRZEZ6UPJT7V
  5. CRZFZ5QDGXN8
  6. CRZGZEDF8AAK
  7. CRZHZJ6CUTTK
  8. CRZIZJMBVJPW
  9. CRZJZB9DF4KH
  10. CRZKZH65WJTT
  11. CRZLZTD6J3BV
  12. CRZMZ9XKWUQN
  13. CVZBZ3SQTKUV
  14. CVZCZPWFE6VG
  15. CVZDZFWCWCAE
  16. CVZEZ8MBKBHC
  17. CVZFZ9FM3RC5
  18. CVZGZGS7M7TU
  19. CVZHZ5XJXWUP
  20. CVZIZHHBGT9T
  21. CVZJZKA7BFMD
  22. CVZKZEARTC8W
  23. CVZLZH5W5EA6
  24. CVZMZPXH6345

How to Grab Redeem Codes:

  1. Visit the redeem section on BGMI's official website: www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem.
  2. Enter your character ID.
  3. Input the redemption code.
  4. Complete the verification captcha. A message will confirm if the code was redeemed successfully.
  5. The reward will be delivered to your in-game mail.

Things to keep in mind:

  • Each code can only be redeemed by a maximum of 10 users on a first-come, first-served basis.
  • Players cannot redeem the same code twice.
  • Rewards must be claimed within 7 days of redemption, or they will expire.
  • Players will receive a confirmation message if they are among the first 10 users. If the code has expired, users will receive an "expired" message.
  • Each player can redeem only one code per day, with a maximum of two codes until June 6, 2025.
  • Guest accounts cannot redeem codes.

In addition, BGMI content creator Classified YT has shared his insights on the 3.8 update, predicting its release for May 15, 2025. His video, “BGMI 3.8 UPDATE RELEASE DATE / BGMI NEXT MYTHIC FORGE,” has stirred excitement in the community, as it hints at what's to come in the next update.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 May, 12:56 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Ghibli-style art

How to turn your photos into Ghibli-style art with ChatGPT for free: Step-by-step guide
How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order
Infinix Note 50s 5G+

Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC
Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more
Apple Intelligence AI training

Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report
CMF Buds 2

CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside
keep up with tech

Gaming

Mafia: The Old Country

Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here’s everything you need to know
Apple Arcade June 2025 games

Apple Arcade to add UNO: Arcade edition, What the Car? and more in June game lineup
GTA 6 PlayStation 5

GTA 6 trailer spark speculation over potential Sony-Rockstar partnership
Rockstar Games

GTA 6 trailer 2 reveals new protagonists, action-packed story, and Vice City chaos
Gears of War: Reloaded

Gears of War: Reloaded game set to launch across consoles and PC on August 26

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Airtel 5G SIM card will now be delivered in 10 minutes with Blinkit- How to order

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+ set to launch in India with 64MP camera and MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC

    Infinix Note 50s 5G+

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Xiaomi X Pro QLED Series sale starts in India: Check price, availability, and more

    Apple plans to train AI using your on-device data without accessing personal content or emails: Report

    Apple Intelligence AI training

    CMF Buds 2 key features and price revealed ahead of April 28 launch: Details inside

    CMF Buds 2

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets