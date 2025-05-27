BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline
BGMI redeem codes for May 27: Grab free exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game rewards now. Hurry, codes expire on June 6, and redemptions are limited!
Krafton India has launched new redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players, offering free in-game rewards. These codes unlock items such as weapon skins, outfits, and character customisations. Players can claim these rewards without any cost, but the offer lasts only until 11:59 PM on June 6, 2025. The codes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with each code limited to 10 redemptions.
Players may redeem up to two codes in total, with a maximum of one code per day. After successful redemption, rewards are sent via in-game mail and must be claimed within seven days or they will expire. Guest accounts cannot use these codes, and third-party platforms are not supported.
Also read: BGMI redeem codes for May 23: Claim free outfits, guns, and exclusive rewards with these codes
Here are the BGMI redeem codes for May 27:
- DGZBZSX8JRQK
- DGZCZ8Q6CBF6
- DGZDZWEFNXNU
- DGZEZVTGV7VT
- DGZFZT97JSHC
- DGZGZV487DSG
- DGZHZEHXQ735
- DGZIZ3M558QH
- DGZJZ9RB4DFE
- DGZKZBHDDDRG
- DGZLZ968NA3A
- DGZMZDP9689P
Also read: BGMI redeem codes for May 21: Grab free skins, rewards, and check how to claim now
How to Redeem BGMI Codes:
- Visit www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
- Enter your BGMI Character ID
- Input a valid redemption code
- Complete the captcha
- Confirm to receive rewards via mail
Also read: Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here's everything you need to know
In related news, Krafton India has partnered with Hero MotoCorp to introduce Hero motorcycles into BGMI. Starting May 25, players can access in-game models of Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 125R motorcycles. This collaboration also includes a Hero-themed gear drop, featuring a special outfit, helmet, and backpack designed to represent the Hero brand.
Seddharth Merrotra from Krafton India said the partnership aims to bridge virtual gaming and real-world experiences, allowing players to engage with the Hero brand both inside and outside the game.
Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
71748348217339