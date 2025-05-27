BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline

Krafton India has launched new redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players, offering free in-game rewards. These codes unlock items such as weapon skins, outfits, and character customisations. Players can claim these rewards without any cost, but the offer lasts only until 11:59 PM on June 6, 2025. The codes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with each code limited to 10 redemptions.

Players may redeem up to two codes in total, with a maximum of one code per day. After successful redemption, rewards are sent via in-game mail and must be claimed within seven days or they will expire. Guest accounts cannot use these codes, and third-party platforms are not supported.

Also read: BGMI redeem codes for May 23: Claim free outfits, guns, and exclusive rewards with these codes

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Here are the BGMI redeem codes for May 27:

DGZBZSX8JRQK

DGZCZ8Q6CBF6

DGZDZWEFNXNU

DGZEZVTGV7VT

DGZFZT97JSHC

DGZGZV487DSG

DGZHZEHXQ735

DGZIZ3M558QH

DGZJZ9RB4DFE

DGZKZBHDDDRG

DGZLZ968NA3A

DGZMZDP9689P

Also read: BGMI redeem codes for May 21: Grab free skins, rewards, and check how to claim now

How to Redeem BGMI Codes:

Visit www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem Enter your BGMI Character ID Input a valid redemption code Complete the captcha Confirm to receive rewards via mail

Also read: Mafia: The Old Country releasing on 8 August, 2025: Here's everything you need to know

In related news, Krafton India has partnered with Hero MotoCorp to introduce Hero motorcycles into BGMI. Starting May 25, players can access in-game models of Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 125R motorcycles. This collaboration also includes a Hero-themed gear drop, featuring a special outfit, helmet, and backpack designed to represent the Hero brand.

Seddharth Merrotra from Krafton India said the partnership aims to bridge virtual gaming and real-world experiences, allowing players to engage with the Hero brand both inside and outside the game.