BGMI redeem codes: Unlock free skins, outfits, and weapons before the deadline

BGMI redeem codes for May 27: Grab free exclusive outfits, weapon skins, and other in-game rewards now. Hurry, codes expire on June 6, and redemptions are limited!

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: May 27 2025, 17:52 IST
BGMI redeem codes
BGMI redeem codes: Battlegrounds Mobile India players can claim free outfits, weapon skins, and exclusive rewards until June 6, 2025. (BGMI)

Krafton India has launched new redeem codes for Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) players, offering free in-game rewards. These codes unlock items such as weapon skins, outfits, and character customisations. Players can claim these rewards without any cost, but the offer lasts only until 11:59 PM on June 6, 2025. The codes are available on a first-come, first-served basis, with each code limited to 10 redemptions.

Players may redeem up to two codes in total, with a maximum of one code per day. After successful redemption, rewards are sent via in-game mail and must be claimed within seven days or they will expire. Guest accounts cannot use these codes, and third-party platforms are not supported.

Here are the BGMI redeem codes for May 27:

  • DGZBZSX8JRQK
  • DGZCZ8Q6CBF6
  • DGZDZWEFNXNU
  • DGZEZVTGV7VT
  • DGZFZT97JSHC
  • DGZGZV487DSG
  • DGZHZEHXQ735
  • DGZIZ3M558QH
  • DGZJZ9RB4DFE
  • DGZKZBHDDDRG
  • DGZLZ968NA3A
  • DGZMZDP9689P

How to Redeem BGMI Codes:

  1. Visit www.battlegroundsmobileindia.com/redeem
  2. Enter your BGMI Character ID
  3. Input a valid redemption code
  4. Complete the captcha
  5. Confirm to receive rewards via mail

In related news, Krafton India has partnered with Hero MotoCorp to introduce Hero motorcycles into BGMI. Starting May 25, players can access in-game models of Hero Xtreme 160R 4V and Xtreme 125R motorcycles. This collaboration also includes a Hero-themed gear drop, featuring a special outfit, helmet, and backpack designed to represent the Hero brand.

Seddharth Merrotra from Krafton India said the partnership aims to bridge virtual gaming and real-world experiences, allowing players to engage with the Hero brand both inside and outside the game.

First Published Date: 27 May, 17:52 IST
