BGMI Speed Drift Event: Unlock exclusive BUGATTI Skins

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has recently introduced a new Speed Drift Event. It offers players a chance to unlock exclusive BUGATTI skins for their in-game vehicles. This event is a result of a partnership between KRAFTON Inc. and Bugatti, bringing the prestigious automotive brand into the game. Here's a breakdown of how players can unlock these exclusive skins:

Participation:

To take part in the event, players need to spend UC 60 (BGMI currency) to start accelerating their vehicles and join the Speed Drift event.

Collect Lucky Medals:

As players accelerate their vehicles during the event, they will collect lucky medals. These lucky medals serve as the currency for obtaining BUGATTI skins.

Acquire 1500 Lucky Medals:

Once players have accumulated 1500 lucky medals, they can exchange them for a BUGATTI skin of their choice.

Spinning: In addition to accelerating, players also have the option to spin to earn a lucky badge. This lucky badge can be used to claim a BUGATTI skin directly.

Purchase Lucky Badge:

Players can choose to purchase the BUGATTI Lucky Badge using 1500 UC. By exchanging this badge, players can acquire a BUGATTI vehicle skin.

BUGATTI Veyron Skin:

To obtain the BUGATTI Veyron skin, players can trade one Lucky Badge for the default blue or gold variant. However, to unlock the Shining (Rainbow and Black) variant of the Veyron skin, players will need three Lucky Badges.

Additionally, players will also have the opportunity to unlock secret color themes, a themed Bugatti ornament, and a themed parachute as part of this collaboration.

It's important to note that the Speed Drift event is currently live in BGMI until August 7th, so players should take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to unlock these exclusive BUGATTI skins for their in-game vehicles.