Home Gaming News BGMI Speed Drift Event: Unlock exclusive BUGATTI Skins

BGMI Speed Drift Event: Unlock exclusive BUGATTI Skins

KRAFTON Inc. has announced a new partnership between BGMI and Bugatti giving players lifetime opportunity to experience two of the most exclusive supercars.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 27 2023, 17:35 IST
New Speed Drift Event. It offers players a chance to unlock exclusive BUGATTI skins
New Speed Drift Event. It offers players a chance to unlock exclusive BUGATTI skins (Krafton)
New Speed Drift Event. It offers players a chance to unlock exclusive BUGATTI skins
New Speed Drift Event. It offers players a chance to unlock exclusive BUGATTI skins (Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has recently introduced a new Speed Drift Event. It offers players a chance to unlock exclusive BUGATTI skins for their in-game vehicles. This event is a result of a partnership between KRAFTON Inc. and Bugatti, bringing the prestigious automotive brand into the game. Here's a breakdown of how players can unlock these exclusive skins:

Participation:

To take part in the event, players need to spend UC 60 (BGMI currency) to start accelerating their vehicles and join the Speed Drift event.

Collect Lucky Medals: 

As players accelerate their vehicles during the event, they will collect lucky medals. These lucky medals serve as the currency for obtaining BUGATTI skins.

Acquire 1500 Lucky Medals: 

Once players have accumulated 1500 lucky medals, they can exchange them for a BUGATTI skin of their choice.

Spinning: In addition to accelerating, players also have the option to spin to earn a lucky badge. This lucky badge can be used to claim a BUGATTI skin directly.

Purchase Lucky Badge:

Players can choose to purchase the BUGATTI Lucky Badge using 1500 UC. By exchanging this badge, players can acquire a BUGATTI vehicle skin.

BUGATTI Veyron Skin:

To obtain the BUGATTI Veyron skin, players can trade one Lucky Badge for the default blue or gold variant. However, to unlock the Shining (Rainbow and Black) variant of the Veyron skin, players will need three Lucky Badges.

Additionally, players will also have the opportunity to unlock secret color themes, a themed Bugatti ornament, and a themed parachute as part of this collaboration.

It's important to note that the Speed Drift event is currently live in BGMI until August 7th, so players should take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to unlock these exclusive BUGATTI skins for their in-game vehicles.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Jun, 17:25 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone
Turn your slow smartphone into a speed freak, just delete these apps
English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
keep up with tech

Gaming

New Speed Drift Event. It offers players a chance to unlock exclusive BUGATTI skins
BGMI Speed Drift Event: Unlock exclusive BUGATTI Skins
Call of Duty
Good news for gamers! Microsoft vows to keep ‘Call of Duty’ on Sony PlayStation consoles
Indian gaming-focused venture capital (VC) fund Lumikai
India's Lumikai launches $50 mln gaming, interactive media fund
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming

    Trending News

    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets