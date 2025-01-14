Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

CES is that time of the year when tech companies show off or announce new products that will launch in the months to come. We get to see many concepts for the first time and older concepts that have turned into actual products that go on sale. Among TVs, auto, health tech, and many others, gaming is a big category too. During CES 2025, we've had plenty of big announcements in the world of gaming. From new GPU launches to new handheld gaming devices. Here are some of the big gaming tech reveals from CES 2025.

Lenovo Go S

Lenovo added two new handheld gaming devices called the Legion Go S and the Legion Go S - Powered by SteamOS. Both consoles have the same specs but the Windows version only comes in white while the SteamOS version comes in a ‘Nebula Violet' shade. The console is powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 Go SoC or the Ryzen Z1 Extreme. You can get it with up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD. It features an 8-inch Full-HD LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. This version runs Windows 11, which means you can switch between multiple gaming platforms. The SteamOS version is better suited to those that have most of their games on Steam. Plus, the interface should be better suited to getting to your games quicker, not to mention better battery life.

Also read: NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched Starting at $549 | CES 2025

Lenovo also showcased a prototype of its second generation Legion Go flagship handheld console. It features improved ergonomics based on user feedback. Here, you get an 8.8-inch Full-HD OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme SoC. The other changes include rounded Legion TruStrike controllers, a circular D-pad, and more accurate inputs. This console can be kitted with up to 2TB of SSD storage and comes with a 74WHr battery. We should know more about the release date of this in the months to come.

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Nvidia RTX 50 series

One of the worst kept secrets was officially revealed by Nvidia during its CES keynote. The GeForce RTX 5000 series “Blackwell” GPUs for desktop and laptops are now official. This includes the flagship RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and the RTX 5070. The big new addition to this architecture is DLSS 4 which now comes with Multi Frame Generation thanks to AI. This allows it to generate more frames between two computed frames, thus effectively doubling the framerate compared to the previous generation.

The other new technologies supported by the RTX 5000 series include RTX Neural Faces for game characters, and Nvidia ACE which allows game characters to dynamically learn from your playstyle and mimic your tactics. India prices are already out, and the new desktop GPUs start at Rs. 59,000 and go up to Rs. 2,14,000. These are of course Nvidia's suggested prices, so expect them to be higher from OEMs.

Also read: MSI unveils new laptops with NVIDIA RTX 50-series graphics and AI features at CES 2025

GeForce Now to launch in India

After a tiring wait, Nvidia's cloud game streaming service called GeForce NOW will soon be launching in India. This is possible thanks to a new RTX 4080-powered data centre opening in India, which will make low-latency game streaming possible here. According to Nvidia's press statement, this should happen within the first half of 2025. The release also mentioned that the Ultimate membership will be part of the offering which will allow streaming of all the new games like Doom: The Dark Ages. For those not aware about this service, it essentially allows you to play any PC game at high settings on any device that supports the GeForce NOW app.

Atari Gamestation Go

If you're a big fan of retro games from Atari, this upcoming handheld console should be on the top of your shopping list. The Atari GameStation Go will go on sale in Q3 2025 for about $150, and comes with 200 classic Atari games preinstalled. You get multiple controls like a D-pad, joystick, and trackball on one side, and ABXY buttons and a number pad on the other. Built by My Arcade in collaboration with Atari, only the buttons that are needed for a particular game light up, which is a cool touch. The console has a 16:9 display, headphone jack, microSD card slot, HDMI-out, and USB-C for charging. There's also Wi-Fi for getting OTA updates.

AMD Ryzen Z2 APU and Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs

AMD announced a slew of new hardware, especially some dedicated for gaming. The new Ryzen Z2 series boast of up to eight ‘Zen 5' CPU cores, updated RDNA 3.5 graphics, and improved power efficiency. It's available in three flavours — Ryzen Z2 Extreme, Ryzen Z2, and Ryzen Z2 Go. You can expect these chips in new handheld gaming consoles coming in Q1 2025.

AMD also officially took the wraps of its upcoming desktop GPUs, the Radeon RX 9000 series. To start off with, this will include the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070. These GPUs will feature the latest RDNA 4 architecture with a big focus being on AI features. This includes AMD's Fidelity FX Super Resolution 4 (FSR for short) for high quality 4K upscaling in games. In terms of product positioning, the RX 9070 XT is on the same level as the RX 7900 XT, but it'll be interesting to see how this compares to Nvidia's new RTX 5000 series.

Also read: CES 2025: Google TV gets AI boost with Gemini for smarter search and hands-free interaction

Acer Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11 handheld consoles

Acer is adding two new models to its handheld gaming console series with the Nitro Blaze 8 and the Nitro Blaze 11. The Nitro Blaze 8 has a larger 8.8-inch WQXGA display compared to the original Nitro Blaze 7. The IPS panel has a 144Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. There's 16GB of RAM and storage tops out at 2TB. This is a Windows-based console and is powered by the Ryzen 7 8840HS CPU. The console weighs 720g and features ergonomically placed buttons.

The Nitro Blaze 11 features a giant 10.95-inch IPS display with the same resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The grips with the controls on either side of the display are detachable, which means you don't have to hold it all the time while gaming, which I'm guessing would cause a lot of fatigue. The rest of the specs are similar to the Nitro Blaze 8, except for the weight which is quite a bit more.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!