Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

The CES tech trade show typically attracts global tech companies, big and small, to showcase the best of their upcoming products. Gaming announcements also happen to be a big part of this show. Here are all the notable launches and reveals dedicated to gaming from CES 2025.

By: ROYDON CEREJO
| Updated on: Jan 14 2025, 12:16 IST
Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025
CES 2025 showcased significant gaming tech reveals, including Lenovo's new handheld consoles, Nvidia's RTX 5000 GPUs with AI features, and AMD's Ryzen Z2 series. (Nvidia )

CES is that time of the year when tech companies show off or announce new products that will launch in the months to come. We get to see many concepts for the first time and older concepts that have turned into actual products that go on sale. Among TVs, auto, health tech, and many others, gaming is a big category too. During CES 2025, we've had plenty of big announcements in the world of gaming. From new GPU launches to new handheld gaming devices. Here are some of the big gaming tech reveals from CES 2025.

Lenovo Go S

Lenovo Go S
Lenovo Go S (Lenovo )
image caption
Lenovo Go S (Lenovo )

Lenovo added two new handheld gaming devices called the Legion Go S and the Legion Go S - Powered by SteamOS. Both consoles have the same specs but the Windows version only comes in white while the SteamOS version comes in a ‘Nebula Violet' shade. The console is powered by AMD Ryzen Z2 Go SoC or the Ryzen Z1 Extreme. You can get it with up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 1TB SSD. It features an 8-inch Full-HD LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. This version runs Windows 11, which means you can switch between multiple gaming platforms. The SteamOS version is better suited to those that have most of their games on Steam. Plus, the interface should be better suited to getting to your games quicker, not to mention better battery life.

Also read: NVIDIA RTX 50 Series GPUs Launched Starting at $549 | CES 2025

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
11% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
Discounted price:₹119,990Original price:₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details

Lenovo also showcased a prototype of its second generation Legion Go flagship handheld console. It features improved ergonomics based on user feedback. Here, you get an 8.8-inch Full-HD OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and an AMD Ryzen Z2 Extreme SoC. The other changes include rounded Legion TruStrike controllers, a circular D-pad, and more accurate inputs. This console can be kitted with up to 2TB of SSD storage and comes with a 74WHr battery. We should know more about the release date of this in the months to come.

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Nvidia RTX 50 series

Nvidia RTX 50 series
Nvidia RTX 50 series (Nvidia )
image caption
Nvidia RTX 50 series (Nvidia )

One of the worst kept secrets was officially revealed by Nvidia during its CES keynote. The GeForce RTX 5000 series “Blackwell” GPUs for desktop and laptops are now official. This includes the flagship RTX 5090, RTX 5080, RTX 5080, RTX 5070 Ti, and the RTX 5070. The big new addition to this architecture is DLSS 4 which now comes with Multi Frame Generation thanks to AI. This allows it to generate more frames between two computed frames, thus effectively doubling the framerate compared to the previous generation.

The other new technologies supported by the RTX 5000 series include RTX Neural Faces for game characters, and Nvidia ACE which allows game characters to dynamically learn from your playstyle and mimic your tactics. India prices are already out, and the new desktop GPUs start at Rs. 59,000 and go up to Rs. 2,14,000. These are of course Nvidia's suggested prices, so expect them to be higher from OEMs.

Also read: MSI unveils new laptops with NVIDIA RTX 50-series graphics and AI features at CES 2025

GeForce Now to launch in India

After a tiring wait, Nvidia's cloud game streaming service called GeForce NOW will soon be launching in India. This is possible thanks to a new RTX 4080-powered data centre opening in India, which will make low-latency game streaming possible here. According to Nvidia's press statement, this should happen within the first half of 2025. The release also mentioned that the Ultimate membership will be part of the offering which will allow streaming of all the new games like Doom: The Dark Ages. For those not aware about this service, it essentially allows you to play any PC game at high settings on any device that supports the GeForce NOW app.

Atari Gamestation Go

 

Atari Gamestation Go
Atari Gamestation Go (My Arcade)
image caption
Atari Gamestation Go (My Arcade)

If you're a big fan of retro games from Atari, this upcoming handheld console should be on the top of your shopping list. The Atari GameStation Go will go on sale in Q3 2025 for about $150, and comes with 200 classic Atari games preinstalled. You get multiple controls like a D-pad, joystick, and trackball on one side, and ABXY buttons and a number pad on the other. Built by My Arcade in collaboration with Atari, only the buttons that are needed for a particular game light up, which is a cool touch. The console has a 16:9 display, headphone jack, microSD card slot, HDMI-out, and USB-C for charging. There's also Wi-Fi for getting OTA updates.

AMD Ryzen Z2 APU and Radeon RX 9000 series GPUs

AMD Ryzen Z2 APU
AMD Ryzen Z2 APU (AMD )
image caption
AMD Ryzen Z2 APU (AMD )

AMD announced a slew of new hardware, especially some dedicated for gaming. The new Ryzen Z2 series boast of up to eight ‘Zen 5' CPU cores, updated RDNA 3.5 graphics, and improved power efficiency. It's available in three flavours — Ryzen Z2 Extreme, Ryzen Z2, and Ryzen Z2 Go. You can expect these chips in new handheld gaming consoles coming in Q1 2025.

AMD also officially took the wraps of its upcoming desktop GPUs, the Radeon RX 9000 series. To start off with, this will include the RX 9070 XT and RX 9070. These GPUs will feature the latest RDNA 4 architecture with a big focus being on AI features. This includes AMD's Fidelity FX Super Resolution 4 (FSR for short) for high quality 4K upscaling in games. In terms of product positioning, the RX 9070 XT is on the same level as the RX 7900 XT, but it'll be interesting to see how this compares to Nvidia's new RTX 5000 series.

Also read: CES 2025: Google TV gets AI boost with Gemini for smarter search and hands-free interaction

Acer Nitro Blaze 8 and Nitro Blaze 11 handheld consoles

Acer Nitro Blaze 8
Acer Nitro Blaze 8 (Acer )
image caption
Acer Nitro Blaze 8 (Acer )

Acer is adding two new models to its handheld gaming console series with the Nitro Blaze 8 and the Nitro Blaze 11. The Nitro Blaze 8 has a larger 8.8-inch WQXGA display compared to the original Nitro Blaze 7. The IPS panel has a 144Hz refresh rate and 500 nits of brightness. There's 16GB of RAM and storage tops out at 2TB. This is a Windows-based console and is powered by the Ryzen 7 8840HS CPU. The console weighs 720g and features ergonomically placed buttons.

The Nitro Blaze 11 features a giant 10.95-inch IPS display with the same resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The grips with the controls on either side of the display are detachable, which means you don't have to hold it all the time while gaming, which I'm guessing would cause a lot of fatigue. The rest of the specs are similar to the Nitro Blaze 8, except for the weight which is quite a bit more.

One more thing! We are now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us there so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. ‎To follow the HT Tech channel on WhatsApp, click here to join now!

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 14 Jan, 12:16 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025

Biggest gaming launches and announcements at CES 2025
GTA 6 Map

GTA 6 map may be bigger than expected, fan-made comparisons spark excitement ahead of release
GTA 6

GTA 6 leaked map hints at a massive open world with 500+ dynamic events and expansive features
GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition

GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition: Five compelling reasons to revisit these classics before GTA 6 arrives
GTA 6

GTA 6 new leak reveals interactive buildings and destruction features set to redefine open-world gameplay

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets