Black Myth: Wukong update brings Boss Rush mode, new equipment, and journeyer’s chart for players

The latest update for Black Myth: Wukong is now available which has introduced exciting additions to the game. Players can now enjoy the newly added ‘boss rush' mode, which challenges them to face off against previous opponents. This mode comes in two distinct parts, allowing players to select opponents and adjust difficulty levels for a personalised experience.

Black Myth: Wukong - Two New Boss Rush Challenges

Along with the boss rush mode, Black Myth: Wukong brings a fresh gameplay mechanic called the ‘Journeyer's Chart.' This feature helps guide players through the game's expansive world, marking key locations as they explore new territories. In addition, a new set of armor and a soundtrack selection feature have been added, enhancing both the game's visuals and audio experience. Players can also expect numerous bug fixes and performance improvements.

Return of Rivals and Gauntlet of Legends

The boss rush mode consists of two primary challenges: Return of Rivals and Gauntlet of Legends. In Return of Rivals, players revisit past foes and can adjust the difficulty to suit their skill level. Gauntlet of Legends offers a more intense experience, where players face multiple bosses in sequence, with gameplay altered by custom curses. Some of the old bosses will feature updated movesets to keep players engaged. Completing Gauntlet of Legends rewards players with valuable items such as curios, medicine, equipment, and even new weapons.

Journeyer's Chart and New Equipment

The Journeyer's Chart system allows players to chart their progress through the game. It becomes available after the player's first encounter with the Keeper in Black Wind Mountain. From there, the chart can be obtained at the Keeper's Shrine as players reach new territories.

Game Science has also introduced the ‘Set of Opulence' armor set in celebration of the upcoming Chinese New Year. Additionally, the new soundtrack selection feature enables players to enjoy the game's original soundtrack more fully.

This update, version 1.0.12.16581, is now available on PC and PS5, alongside updates like Turkish language support and various bug fixes.