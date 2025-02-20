Borderlands 4: Release date, new villain, gameplay changes, and everything coming to the looter-shooter

The loot is about to get more exciting. Gearbox is preparing to release Borderlands 4, bringing back the signature gunplay, wild characters, and chaotic action that the series is known for. With a fresh setting and a new villain, this next chapter in the looter-shooter franchise promises to shake up the familiar formula.

Borderlands 4: Release Date and Platforms

Borderlands 4 is set to launch on September 23 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will be one of the major releases from Take-Two in 2025, and the timing of its release suggests the long-awaited GTA 6 may not be far behind, according to a Gamespot report.

The game introduces a new villain, the Timekeeper, a well-dressed dictator with plans to reshape the world into a perfect order. Players will confront this menace on the planet Kairos, an expansive location built for the power of current-gen consoles and PC.

Borderlands 4: Gameplay, Story, Story and Features

Like its predecessors, Borderlands 4 will feature a mix of distinctive weapon types and character abilities, offering players a range of options for combat. Gearbox has emphasised the balance between complexity and accessibility, aiming to keep the game approachable while maintaining the depth of RPG skill trees. Expect a massive array of weapons to loot but without the overreliance on crude humour that characterised Borderlands 3.

The game also introduces new vehicles, including a hoverbike and high-tech chariot, offering exciting ways to navigate Kairos. Additionally, a grappling hook will help players access hard-to-reach areas and add an extra layer to combat. Fans of the franchise also expect DLC expansions post-launch, continuing the tradition of expanding the Borderlands universe.

A Borderlands 4 State of Play event is scheduled for this spring, so more details are expected soon. With a confirmed release date and a lot still under wraps, it's clear that fans of the series have a lot to look forward to.