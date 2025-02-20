Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Borderlands 4: Release date, new villain, gameplay changes, and everything coming to the looter-shooter

Borderlands 4: Release date, new villain, gameplay changes, and everything coming to the looter-shooter

Gearbox is bringing Borderlands 4 with new worlds, a dangerous villain, and fresh gameplay mechanics. Here’s everything you need to know before its September release.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 20 2025, 19:34 IST
Borderlands 4
Borderlands 4 is set to launch with new gameplay, a fresh villain, and exciting new features. (Epic Games)

The loot is about to get more exciting. Gearbox is preparing to release Borderlands 4, bringing back the signature gunplay, wild characters, and chaotic action that the series is known for. With a fresh setting and a new villain, this next chapter in the looter-shooter franchise promises to shake up the familiar formula.

Borderlands 4: Release Date and Platforms

Borderlands 4 is set to launch on September 23 for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. The game will be one of the major releases from Take-Two in 2025, and the timing of its release suggests the long-awaited GTA 6 may not be far behind, according to a Gamespot report

You may be interested in

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Pro 360 NP960QGK KG2IN Laptop
  • Moonstone Gray
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB SSD
₹168,999
Check details
Dell Inspiron 7000 15 7577 A568502WIN9 Laptop
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 1 TB HDD
₹114,990
Check details
Lenovo Ideapad Slim 3 82KU017KIN Laptop
  • Arctic Grey
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹36,510
Check details
HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop
  • Natural Silver
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 512 GB SSD
₹36,499
Check details

Also read: GTA 6 may feature DJ Khaled, ScHoolboy Q, and T-Pain on its in-game radio stations

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

The game introduces a new villain, the Timekeeper, a well-dressed dictator with plans to reshape the world into a perfect order. Players will confront this menace on the planet Kairos, an expansive location built for the power of current-gen consoles and PC.

Also read: Marvel Rivals to bring major balance changes and new heroes in upcoming mid-season update

Borderlands 4: Gameplay, Story, Story and Features

Like its predecessors, Borderlands 4 will feature a mix of distinctive weapon types and character abilities, offering players a range of options for combat. Gearbox has emphasised the balance between complexity and accessibility, aiming to keep the game approachable while maintaining the depth of RPG skill trees. Expect a massive array of weapons to loot but without the overreliance on crude humour that characterised Borderlands 3.

The game also introduces new vehicles, including a hoverbike and high-tech chariot, offering exciting ways to navigate Kairos. Additionally, a grappling hook will help players access hard-to-reach areas and add an extra layer to combat. Fans of the franchise also expect DLC expansions post-launch, continuing the tradition of expanding the Borderlands universe.

Also read: PS Plus Extra and Premium to lose 10 popular games in March 2025 - Here's the full list

A Borderlands 4 State of Play event is scheduled for this spring, so more details are expected soon. With a confirmed release date and a lot still under wraps, it's clear that fans of the series have a lot to look forward to.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 20 Feb, 19:33 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

GTA 6 may feature DJ Khaled, ScHoolboy Q, and T-Pain on its in-game radio stations
Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals to bring major balance changes and new heroes in upcoming mid-season update
PlayStation Plus Extra

PS Plus Extra and Premium to lose 10 popular games in March 2025 - Here’s the full list
GTA 6

Rockstar Games plans to transform GTA 6 into metaverse with creator collaborations and custom content: Report
Rainbow Six Siege X

Ubisoft announces Rainbow Six Siege X showcase: Date, time, and how to watch live broadcast

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets