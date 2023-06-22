Home Gaming News Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire come to BGMI! Know all about this new collaboration

With the recent BGMI x Bugatti collaboration, Krafton is bringing its top hypercars to the game. Know what exciting rewards await.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jun 22 2023, 12:11 IST
Experience Bugatti Veyron soon on BGMI. (Krafton)
Krafton, the South Korean gaming company, has announced a partnership with the luxury brand Bugatti to bring two of its hypercars, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse and Bugatti La Voiture Noire to Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI). The thrilling news was shared by the company on their social media handles, leaving gamers excited to get their hands on the new Bugatti cars.

Recently, BGMI made a comeback in India almost after a 10-month absence. If you have not done so already, you can download the game from Google Play Store and Apple Store to experience the new iconic Veyron cars from June 20th to August 6th.

In a thrilling collaboration, Bugatti makes its way into Battlegrounds Mobile India with the 'Speed Drift' event. Do you want to join the action? You can simply visit the event section within the game and swipe right, unlocking a whole new gaming experience.

According to Fonearena, players can avail of secret color themes and themed Bugatti ornaments and parachutes crafted exclusively for the RB Coupe in the game. Gamers can get these exclusive vehicle skins by utilizing their UCs, the in-game currency. With the Bugatti Lucky Badge, players can unlock new skins and items. These badges are available at Levels 7 and 8.

Here is a closer look at various Bugatti skins:

Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse:

Default (Blue) - Trade one Bugatti Lucky Badge

Gold (Gold and Black) - Trade one Bugatti Lucky Badge

Shining (Rainbow and Black) - Trade three Bugatti Lucky Badges

Bugatti La Voiture Noire:

Classic (Black) - Trade one Bugatti Lucky Badge

Alloy (White) - Trade one Bugatti Lucky Badge

Warrior (Red) - Trade three Bugatti Lucky Badges

With unmatched velocity and formidable performance, the Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse is one of the most extraordinary cars in the world. A wide variety of attractive skins being offered in new collaborations is bound to bring newcomers, enticing them to join BGMI. Obtaining the Bugatti skins will not only enrich their in-game collection but also strengthen their profile. Prepare yourself for an extraordinary gaming adventure!

First Published Date: 22 Jun, 11:31 IST
