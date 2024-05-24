Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced; First trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision

Activision has announced the next instalment in its iconic shooter franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The announcement was made during a recent Xbox press conference, set for June 10th at 1 AM PST, where a teaser for the game was also revealed.

The teaser video features the faces of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln on Mount Rushmore, covered with black blindfolds that collectively read "The Truth Lies." This video introduces Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, confirmed by Activision on Thursday.

This year's Call of Duty returns to the Black Ops series for the first time since 2020's Black Ops: Cold War. The announcement was preceded by a full-page USA Today newspaper ad, which fans shared online ahead of the official reveal.

Rumours and Speculations Surrounding Gameplay

A video titled "wake up (rushmore) #thetruthlies" shows a squad vandalising Mount Rushmore at night, placing blindfolds over the presidents' faces. The blindfold over Lincoln's face includes a three-headed wolf emblem, which was part of the newspaper ad and appeared in the last game, Modern Warfare 3. IGN reported that a fan suggested the game might take place during the Gulf War.

Distribution Strategy and Platform Availability

The game is expected to be available through Xbox Game Pass at launch. A first trailer, "The Truth Lies," has been released, hinting at a storyline potentially involving the dark pre- and post-Gulf War period. Further details are anticipated at the June showcase, where it may be confirmed if the focus will be solely on the Gulf War or the early 1990s in general.

There are also rumours about Microsoft's sales strategy for Black Ops 6, suggesting it could join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on launch day. This would mark a significant shift from the series' traditional distribution model.

Despite Activision's acquisition by Xbox, Call of Duty will not become an Xbox exclusive. It remains uncertain if Black Ops 6 will be another cross-generation game, as last year's Modern Warfare 3 launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems. However, it is confirmed that the game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.