 Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced, first trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision | Gaming News
Home Gaming Gaming News Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced, first trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced, first trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision

Activision announces Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with a new trailer, "The Truth Lies." The game, teased during an Xbox press conference, is set to return to the Black Ops series.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: May 24 2024, 16:53 IST
Icon
COD Mobile Redeem Codes for February 19, 2022; Grab Call of Duty redeem codes now
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced; First trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision
1/6 COD Mobile announces its new Season 2: Task Force 141. The new season is based on Call of Duty Mobile's first Season 4 'Disavowed' released in 2020. It brings new events and chances of winning new prizes. (Call of Duty)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced; First trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision
2/6 COD Mobile Redeem Codes for February 19: BJUNZBZBUA, BJUCZBZ448, BJMGZCZRGT, BMRMZBZESA, BJUMZBZEWE, BJMIZCZ9QD, BJRLZBZDV8, BLFUZBZTX, BFOBZBBMMHZP3HR, BJUCZBZ448, BJMMZCZAQS (Activision/Call of Duty: Mobile )
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced; First trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision
3/6 The method of redeeming these codes is fairly easy. Go to the COD Redemption website here: https://www.callofduty.com/redemption. Remember to only visit the official website. (Sledgehammer )
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced; First trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision
4/6 Enter your user ID (UID) in the given space. (COD)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced; First trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision
5/6 Enter the redeem codes and the captcha on the screen. (Activision)
image caption
6/6 Click on ‘Submit’ and you should receive the rewards in your message box in the game within 24 hours. Keep an eye out for this space to receive more CODM redeem codes in the future. (Bloomberg)
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced; First trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision
icon View all Images
Activision announces Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 with a new trailer, returning to the Black Ops series. (@CallofDuty)

Activision has announced the next instalment in its iconic shooter franchise, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The announcement was made during a recent Xbox press conference, set for June 10th at 1 AM PST, where a teaser for the game was also revealed.

The teaser video features the faces of presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln on Mount Rushmore, covered with black blindfolds that collectively read "The Truth Lies." This video introduces Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, confirmed by Activision on Thursday.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
5% OFF
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max
  • Black Titanium
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹137,990₹144,900
Buy now
4% OFF
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • Titanium Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹129,999₹134,999
Buy now
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
13% OFF
Xiaomi 14
  • Matte Black
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹69,999₹79,999
Buy now

Also read: GTA 6 release delayed to avoid Cyberpunk mishap, insider reveals Rockstar Games strategic move

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

This year's Call of Duty returns to the Black Ops series for the first time since 2020's Black Ops: Cold War. The announcement was preceded by a full-page USA Today newspaper ad, which fans shared online ahead of the official reveal.

Rumours and Speculations Surrounding Gameplay

A video titled "wake up (rushmore) #thetruthlies" shows a squad vandalising Mount Rushmore at night, placing blindfolds over the presidents' faces. The blindfold over Lincoln's face includes a three-headed wolf emblem, which was part of the newspaper ad and appeared in the last game, Modern Warfare 3. IGN reported that a fan suggested the game might take place during the Gulf War.

Also read: GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report

Distribution Strategy and Platform Availability

The game is expected to be available through Xbox Game Pass at launch. A first trailer, "The Truth Lies," has been released, hinting at a storyline potentially involving the dark pre- and post-Gulf War period. Further details are anticipated at the June showcase, where it may be confirmed if the focus will be solely on the Gulf War or the early 1990s in general.

There are also rumours about Microsoft's sales strategy for Black Ops 6, suggesting it could join the Xbox Game Pass subscription service on launch day. This would mark a significant shift from the series' traditional distribution model.

Also read: Google password manager now gets family password-sharing feature- What is it and how it works

Despite Activision's acquisition by Xbox, Call of Duty will not become an Xbox exclusive. It remains uncertain if Black Ops 6 will be another cross-generation game, as last year's Modern Warfare 3 launched on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One systems. However, it is confirmed that the game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 24 May, 16:52 IST
Tags:
Trending: gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for may 1: useful tips to become a pro player and win every match gta 6 may not work for most playstation gamers unless they upgrade to ps5 or ps5 pro: report garena free fire max redeem codes for april 24: chance to get 100% bonus diamonds garena free fire max diamonds too costly? get them for free with these 3 apps how to get free fire free diamonds! no payment required 5 best cars in gta 5 story mode for free roam adventures gta 6 release delayed to avoid cyberpunk mishap, insider reveals rockstar games strategic move hounded at home, china's video game firms welcomed in europe garena free fire redeem codes for april 30: smart tips to win battlefield with ease
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How_to_book_train_tickets_anywhere_with_UTS_app_

How to book train tickets anywhere with UTS app: Simplified, paperless, sustainable travel
Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy

Microsoft OneNote: Know how to use this app to make office meetings easy
10_things_to_remember_if_you_are_renting_AC

10 things to remember if you are renting AC instead of buying this summer
Tips_to_get_free_data_vouchers_from_Jio_data_loans

Tips to get free data vouchers from Jio, data loans from Airtel for urgent needs
_Moto_G64_5G_review

Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025

iPhone 16 vs iPhone 17: Why you may want to wait for Apple’s next big surprise in 2025
Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>17,990

Moto G64 5G Review: Big battery budget smartphone at 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 launch: Design, processor, cameras and more- Here’s what to expect
OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 4 launch in India : From Snapdragon chipset to Android 14, know what's coming
Vivo V30e 5G Review

Vivo V30e 5G Review: Premium smartphone at 27,999 with ever-lasting battery life

Trending Stories

iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon

iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
IMG20240522151209

Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
Apple Crush ad stops

Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017

iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

“Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced; First trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 announced, first trailer ‘The Truth Lies’ teased by Activision
GTA 6 release delayed to avoid Cyberpunk mishap, insider reveals Rockstar Games strategic move

GTA 6 release delayed to avoid Cyberpunk mishap, insider reveals Rockstar Games strategic move
GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro

GTA 6 may not work for most PlayStation gamers unless they upgrade to PS5 or PS5 Pro: Report
GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon

GTA 6 release may exclude half of PlayStation gamers amidst anticipation for next-gen gaming phenomenon
GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

GTA 6 confirmed for fall 2025 release despite delay rumours, said Take-Two CEO

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Honor X9b

Amazon Summer Sale: From Honor to Realme, check top 5 smartphones under Rs.20000
Indian smartphone market see 11% growth in Q1 2024: Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung dominates

Indian smartphone market see 11% growth in Q1 2024: Vivo, Xiaomi and Samsung dominates
Vivo V29e

10 best Vivo phones under 30000: Vivo V29e, Vivo V21 to Vivo Y200, check them out now
POCO Unveils Green Variants

POCO unveils vibrant green variants of POCO M6 5G and POCO C65 exclusively on Flipkart
smartwatches for kids

Top 10 smartwatches for kids: Fun and safety in one device

    Trending News

    iPhone 14 Plus price drops by 19% on Amazon- Check exchange and bank offers
    iPhone_14_Plus_price_drops_by_19_on_Amazon
    Realme GT 6T launched: 8 things to know about this ‘performance smartphone priced’ at 30,999
    IMG20240522151209
    Xiaomi copies Apple's controversial 'crush ad' with some 'Mi twist'
    Apple Crush ad stops
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    iPhone 17 Ultra: How Apple may change the game in 2025 like it did with iPhone X in 2017
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram
    “Nothing good has ever happened over Twitter,” says MS Dhoni when asked why he prefers Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets