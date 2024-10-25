Call of Duty: Black Ops series has consistently ranked among the most popular first-person shooter games. Now, Microsoft-owned Activision has released Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. This latest installment is available on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Overall, this is the seventh installment in the Call of Duty: Black Ops series and the 21st in the Call of Duty franchise.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombie Modes On Offer

The game features a campaign mode, multiplayer mode and a Zombies mode, with the multiplayer mode offering 16 maps. As for the campaign mode, players take on the role of a character named Case, starting in Iraq to capture a defector.

Based on what we have seen so far, the graphics are some of the best we have seen in a Call of Duty game, with support for high frame rates, including up to 120 fps on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 – Price In India, Availability

In India, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is priced at ₹5,599. The game is available for digital purchase, as well as in physical format.

In India, Redington is distributing the game, and can be found on major platforms such as Amazon and various retail outlets, including game stores. The physical copy of the game is available for all the consoles, including the PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, and Xbox One. Redington says that the compay has made sure that the game is available widely in the country.

And, alternatively, you can also buy the Xbox GamePass subscription to play the title, and this happens to be the cheapest way to play the game.

