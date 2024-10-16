Call of Duty: New titles coming to Xbox Cloud Gaming, Black Ops 6 FSR 3.1 update and more you should know about

Microsoft recently revealed plans to bring three Call of Duty titles to Xbox Cloud Gaming (beta) for Game Pass Ultimate members. The highly anticipated Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is scheduled to launch on October 25 at 10:30 PM in India. Alongside this release, the cloud gaming service will offer Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 from last year, as well as the popular free-to-play multiplayer game, Call of Duty: Warzone. This addition marks a significant milestone for Xbox Cloud Gaming, as it will be the first time a Call of Duty title is available on the platform since Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

Xbox Cloud Gaming allows users to stream games on consoles, PCs, mobile devices, select Samsung TVs, Amazon Fire TV, and Meta Quest devices. With this service, gamers can access and play their favourite titles on various compatible devices, providing the flexibility to play on the go. Microsoft's recent blog post highlighted this expansion of Call of Duty titles as a notable move in the ongoing integration of Activision's gaming library into the Xbox ecosystem.

Get ready for the October 25 launch of Black Ops 6 on PC with details on AMD game integration, preloading times, file sizes, and specs for Minimum, Recommended, Competitive / 4K Ultra Specifications, and more.



Get critical PC launch date intel in today's #CODBlog 👉… pic.twitter.com/rRBKkEY8yw — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) October 15, 2024

New Features in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

In addition to the game's availability on cloud gaming, Activision confirmed new details about the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops 6. The game will support AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution (FSR) 3.1 at launch, along with FSR Frame Generation technology. This feature enables gamers to enhance their frame rates using Frame Generation alongside other upscaling technologies. However, Black Ops 6 beta already supports Intel XeSS, NVIDIA DLSS, and FSR 3.0, making the upgrade to FSR 3.1 a worthwhile one.

FSR 3.1 brings faster, more responsive frame rates to Black Ops 6 through temporal upscaling and advanced frame generation technologies. Gamers can access the FSR Frame Generation option in their graphics settings, which boosts frame rates and works with other upscaling solutions. Additionally, AMD FidelityFX Contrast Adaptive Sharpening (CAS) offers sharpening tools that enhance the details of weapons, characters, and in-game environments.

Performance Optimisation and Requirements

AMD FSR 3.1 is compatible with a variety of graphics cards, both from AMD and other manufacturers, allowing players to experience improved image quality and significant performance gains, particularly when playing at resolutions like 4K or 1440p. To optimise the game's performance, users should ensure they have the latest drivers installed. For AMD, this means driver version 24.8.1, and for NVIDIA, driver version 560.70. Both updates are currently available.

For optimal gameplay, the recommended specifications include an AMD Ryzen 5 1600X or Intel Core i7-6700K processor, 12 GB of RAM, and either an AMD Radeon RX 6600XT or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti / RTX 3060 graphics card. A solid-state drive (SSD) with 102 GB of available storage is required. For those looking to experience the game in 4K resolution, higher-end graphics cards like the Radeon RX 6800 XT or GeForce RTX 3080 / 4070 are recommended.

Earlier in June, Activision Blizzard showcased Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 during the Call of Duty Direct event. The game is set during the Cold War and will feature various locations, including Russia, the Middle East, the United States, and parts of southern Europe, continuing the franchise's focus on historical conflicts and immersive gameplay environments.