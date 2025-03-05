Celebrate Mario Day with a free Nintendo Switch Online trial and exclusive Mario Kart challenge

Nintendo is offering gamers a fresh opportunity to explore the benefits of Nintendo Switch Online with a new limited-time free trial. This trial is part of the company's celebrations leading up to Mario Day, an annual event that honors one of its most beloved characters, Mario.

What is Mario Day?

Mario Day, celebrated on March 10, gets its name from the date itself, written as "Mar10," resembling the name "Mario." This has become a tradition for Nintendo, marking the occasion with various surprises for fans. Over the years, the company has introduced new content, added classic Mario games to its online catalog, and launched special events. This year, Nintendo is continuing the tradition by offering a 14-day free trial of its Switch Online service to users who haven't yet subscribed.

Also read: GTA 5 Enhanced update for PC now live with free download, new features, and upgrades

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How to Claim the Free Trial

To claim the offer, users can visit the official Nintendo free trial website and redeem a unique code. Once they enter the code on their Nintendo Switch, they can activate the 14-day trial. This offer is available until 11:00 PM Pacific Time on March 17, with the trial period needing to start by March 31, 11:59 PM.

Also read: GTA 6, Assassin's Creed to Marvel 1943 and more: 5 highly anticipated upcoming games to watch in 2025

During the trial, players can enjoy access to a variety of features. Nintendo is also hosting a special Mario Kart 8 Deluxe community challenge starting on March 7, where those with an active subscription or trial can compete. The challenge promises 310 Platinum Points if the community reaches the goal of a million laps. Users without a paid subscription should consider using their free trial to participate in this event.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: Unlock top abilities by completing special quests as Naoe and Yasuke

Additional Benefits of Nintendo Switch Online

Apart from Mario Kart, the Nintendo Switch Online subscription opens the door to a vast library of classic titles and online play in games like Splatoon 3. Additionally, subscribers can download the Nintendo Music app to listen to iconic game soundtracks, such as the recent addition of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.