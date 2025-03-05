Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Celebrate Mario Day with a free Nintendo Switch Online trial and exclusive Mario Kart challenge

Celebrate Mario Day with a free Nintendo Switch Online trial and exclusive Mario Kart challenge

Nintendo is celebrating Mario Day with a special offer - get a free 14-day trial of Nintendo Switch Online. Here’s how you can grab the deal.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Mar 05 2025, 16:22 IST
Icon
Top 2024 Nintendo Switch games you can't miss: From Zelda to Paper Mario and more
Nintendo Switch Online
1/8 The Nintendo Switch is approaching its eighth anniversary, with rumours pointing to a new console release in 2025. While it’s nearing the end of its lifecycle, there’s still plenty of great gaming to enjoy on the Switch. Here’s a list of standout games from 2024 to check out. (Unsplash)
image caption
2/8 Bakeru: This charming platformer has been underappreciated but is a must-play for fans of Nintendo 64-style 3D platformers. You play as Bakeru, a boy from the Tanuki clan. Armed with a taiko drum and transformation powers, you battle spirits across Japan, collecting themed souvenirs and tackling quirky challenges along the way. (Nintendo)
image caption
3/8 The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: Zelda fans rejoice! For the first time, Zelda takes centre stage in her own adventure. With her special echo wand, she can capture and summon copies of objects and enemies to solve puzzles and defeat foes. The adorable art style adds a unique flair to this inventive take on the classic Zelda formula. (Nintendo)
image caption
4/8 Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door: This remastered GameCube classic has been reintroduced on the Switch with its beloved cast and engaging RPG gameplay. Players must use timing-based attacks while trying to keep the audience entertained during battles. The updated version brings this cult favourite to a new generation of players. (Nintendo)
image caption
5/8 Super Mario Party Jamboree:  Super Mario Party Jamboree adds fresh gameplay elements while preserving the fun. The buddy system lets players team up with characters who can assist or hinder them. Extra-large mini-games and a Pro variant make this an exciting addition to the Mario Party series. (Nintendo)
image caption
6/8 Animal Well: A mysterious pixelated 2D platformer, Animal Well offers open-world exploration and Mario-like jumping puzzles. With no guides to follow, players must discover its secrets on their own, blending exploration with a sense of mystery that will keep players guessing. (Nintendo)
image caption
7/8 Neva: Neva is an emotional indie title from the developer of Gris. Players care for a baby fox in a visually stunning world. The game’s emotional depth, especially for parents, offers a poignant experience sure to resonate with many. (Nintendo)
image caption
8/8 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: This 2024 release combines side-scrolling Metroidvania and Soulslike elements. Despite Ubisoft’s decision to disband the development team, the game’s challenging combat, expansive world, and player-friendly tools- like pinned screenshots to the map, ensure it remains a standout title. (Nintendo)
Nintendo Switch Online
icon View all Images
Nintendo is offering a free 14-day trial of Switch Online in celebration of Mario Day. (Nintendo Switch)

Nintendo is offering gamers a fresh opportunity to explore the benefits of Nintendo Switch Online with a new limited-time free trial. This trial is part of the company's celebrations leading up to Mario Day, an annual event that honors one of its most beloved characters, Mario.

What is Mario Day?

Mario Day, celebrated on March 10, gets its name from the date itself, written as "Mar10," resembling the name "Mario." This has become a tradition for Nintendo, marking the occasion with various surprises for fans. Over the years, the company has introduced new content, added classic Mario games to its online catalog, and launched special events. This year, Nintendo is continuing the tradition by offering a 14-day free trial of its Switch Online service to users who haven't yet subscribed.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra
  • Titanium Silverblue
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹129,999
Check details
Nothing Phone 3a Pro
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 6.77 inches Display Size
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 Processor
₹0
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
OnePlus 13
  • Midnight Ocean
  • 12 GB / 16 GB / 24 GB RAM
  • 256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
₹69,998
Check details

Also read: GTA 5 Enhanced update for PC now live with free download, new features, and upgrades

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

How to Claim the Free Trial

To claim the offer, users can visit the official Nintendo free trial website and redeem a unique code. Once they enter the code on their Nintendo Switch, they can activate the 14-day trial. This offer is available until 11:00 PM Pacific Time on March 17, with the trial period needing to start by March 31, 11:59 PM.

Also read: GTA 6, Assassin's Creed to Marvel 1943 and more: 5 highly anticipated upcoming games to watch in 2025

During the trial, players can enjoy access to a variety of features. Nintendo is also hosting a special Mario Kart 8 Deluxe community challenge starting on March 7, where those with an active subscription or trial can compete. The challenge promises 310 Platinum Points if the community reaches the goal of a million laps. Users without a paid subscription should consider using their free trial to participate in this event.

Also read: Assassin's Creed Shadows: Unlock top abilities by completing special quests as Naoe and Yasuke

Additional Benefits of Nintendo Switch Online

Apart from Mario Kart, the Nintendo Switch Online subscription opens the door to a vast library of classic titles and online play in games like Splatoon 3. Additionally, subscribers can download the Nintendo Music app to listen to iconic game soundtracks, such as the recent addition of The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Mar, 16:22 IST
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide

How to create an invitation using iPhone’s new Apple Invites app- Step-by-step guide
Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it

Apple TV app arrives on Android phones and tablets: What you get and how to install it
Vodafone Idea OTT plans

Vodafone Idea users can now stream 17 OTT apps with one subscription: Here's how
Android data transfer methods

How to transfer data from one Android to another using Google backup, USB-C cable, and more
Location tracking

How to block your phone from tracking your location

Editor’s Pick

iPhone 16e launched with A18 chip, Apple AI—bringing flagship power on a budget: Check specs, price

iPhone 16e launched in India: All details about the new budget mobile from Apple
DeepSeek was founded in China with only a fraction of the budget of the top AI companies in the US.

DeepSeek AI: How it works, who’s behind it, how it’s different from ChatGPT, and its big US market impact explained
iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on

iPhone 17 Air likely to get this feature that iPhone 17 Pro models may miss out on
Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini

Google Whisk AI explained: How remixing works, availability, and how it differs from Gemini
iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

iOS 18.4 beta arriving soon: Know why it is the biggest iPhone update

Trending Stories

Samsung Galaxy A26

Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details
Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut
iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models
Instagram

Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5 Enhanced Free PC update

GTA 5 Enhanced update for PC now live with free download, new features, and upgrades
upcoming games 2025

GTA 6, Assassin’s Creed to Marvel 1943 and more: 5 highly anticipated upcoming games to watch in 2025
GTA Online DLC

New GTA Online DLC likely dropping today, with fresh missions and vehicles incoming
Assassin’s Creed Shadows

Assassin’s Creed Shadows: Unlock top abilities by completing special quests as Naoe and Yasuke
GTA 6 release date

John Cena's cryptic Instagram post sparks wild speculation about his involvement in GTA 6

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    Samsung Galaxy A26, Galaxy A36, and Galaxy A56 to launch in India on March 2- All details

    Samsung Galaxy A26

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Nothing Phone 3a design officially revealed with a new camera setup- All details

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge launch date tipped: Here’s when the slimmer flagship may debut

    iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

    iPhone 16e

    Instagram may launch standalone reels app as TikTok faces uncertain future amid US regulatory challenges

    Instagram

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets