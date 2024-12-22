Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating

Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the second GTA 6 trailer, with new theories popping up regarding a potential release on December 27, 2024. While past speculations have proven to be off-track, a recent social media post from a Rockstar Games developer has fueled a fresh wave of excitement.

GTA 6: Developer's Post Fuels Trailer Rumours

Joe (@Reckope), a Mission Designer at Rockstar, shared an image on December 19, 2024, featuring Rockstar Games merchandise. In the background, fans believe they have spotted subtle clues pointing to GTA 6's second trailer. The image allegedly contains multiple references to the number 27, which has since sparked discussions about the possibility of a trailer release on December 27.

Also read: GTA Online brings festive cheer with snowfall, holiday events, new vehicles, rewards, and triple bonuses

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Clues Linked to Florida and GTA 6 Setting

One clue some fans are focusing on is a hotel booking at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel in Florida for December 27. Given that GTA 6 is expected to be set in a fictional version of Florida, many believe this could be a hint. Additionally, the sequence of numbers in the image is connected to 27 Auto Sales, a Florida-based dealership. Fans then connected this to a Waffle House nearby that resembles a building featured in the 2022 GTA 6 leaks. Other references include Rockstar Games having exactly 27 posts on Instagram and Florida being the 27th state in the USA.

Also read: Steam Winter Sale 2024: Unbeatable discounts on popular games and exciting new features await

Furthermore, two locations - Villa Lucia and Jason Deli—are reportedly near 27 Auto Sales. Speculation suggests these locations tie into GTA 6's characters, with Lucia being the name of the female protagonist and Jason being her partner.

Also read: GTA 6 actor hints at possible release date and role involvement, teases exciting updates for 2025

No Official Confirmation Yet

Despite the intriguing connections, no official confirmation has come from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive regarding the trailer release. While the theories make for an interesting discussion, fans should approach them with caution, as the possibility of a prank remains. With December 27 approaching, however, the mystery will soon be resolved.