Could the second GTA 6 trailer drop on December 27? Here's what fans are speculating
Fans are buzzing with excitement over a new theory suggesting the second GTA 6 trailer might be released on December 27. Here's what the clues suggest.
Grand Theft Auto fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the second GTA 6 trailer, with new theories popping up regarding a potential release on December 27, 2024. While past speculations have proven to be off-track, a recent social media post from a Rockstar Games developer has fueled a fresh wave of excitement.
GTA 6: Developer's Post Fuels Trailer Rumours
Joe (@Reckope), a Mission Designer at Rockstar, shared an image on December 19, 2024, featuring Rockstar Games merchandise. In the background, fans believe they have spotted subtle clues pointing to GTA 6's second trailer. The image allegedly contains multiple references to the number 27, which has since sparked discussions about the possibility of a trailer release on December 27.
Clues Linked to Florida and GTA 6 Setting
One clue some fans are focusing on is a hotel booking at the Loews Portofino Bay Hotel in Florida for December 27. Given that GTA 6 is expected to be set in a fictional version of Florida, many believe this could be a hint. Additionally, the sequence of numbers in the image is connected to 27 Auto Sales, a Florida-based dealership. Fans then connected this to a Waffle House nearby that resembles a building featured in the 2022 GTA 6 leaks. Other references include Rockstar Games having exactly 27 posts on Instagram and Florida being the 27th state in the USA.
Furthermore, two locations - Villa Lucia and Jason Deli—are reportedly near 27 Auto Sales. Speculation suggests these locations tie into GTA 6's characters, with Lucia being the name of the female protagonist and Jason being her partner.
No Official Confirmation Yet
Despite the intriguing connections, no official confirmation has come from Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive regarding the trailer release. While the theories make for an interesting discussion, fans should approach them with caution, as the possibility of a prank remains. With December 27 approaching, however, the mystery will soon be resolved.
