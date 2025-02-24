Counting down to GTA 6? Rockstar's exciting lineup will keep you hooked until its release

The world of gaming is buzzing with anticipation as Rockstar Games gears up for an exciting year filled with major releases. While fans eagerly await the arrival of Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) in the fall 2025, the company is set to deliver a series of high-profile titles that will keep players entertained in the meantime. PGA TOUR 2K25 will hit shelves first, launching on February 28, followed by WWE 2K25 on March 14. Later, in the summer, Mafia: The Old Country will take gamers back into the gritty world of organised crime. These games will be available across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms.

Take-Two's Confidence in Upcoming Releases

Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar's parent company, is also looking forward to a strong year of releases. CEO Strauss Zelnick expressed confidence in the company's upcoming projects, noting that while mobile gaming has faced challenges, Take-Two remains stable thanks to the success of titles like NBA 2K and GTA Online. The company continues to grow its key franchises while exploring new avenues in gaming.

More Exciting Releases to Come

In addition to the upcoming releases, Take-Two has other highly anticipated titles in the pipeline, including Borderlands 4 later in the year and Sid Meier's Civilization VII, which already launched on February 11, 2025. Take-Two's mobile division, Zynga, is also preparing CSR 3, though the release date remains unannounced.

Despite the excitement surrounding these launches, all eyes are on Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6), which is expected to break records upon release. GTA 5 still ranks as one of the best-selling games ever, so expectations for its successor are sky-high. With its major franchises poised for expansion, Take-Two expects significant sales growth in 2026 and 2027.

Elon Musk's Controversial Opinion on GTA 5

Meanwhile, a resurfaced comment from Elon Musk about GTA 5 has sparked a fresh wave of conversation. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO shared his thoughts in 2023 on why he couldn't enjoy the game's crime-focused gameplay. His tweet, which has now garnered 11.5 million views, has fans discussing the nature of the game, adding an extra layer of drama to the gaming world's excitement.

As the year unfolds, Take-Two and Rockstar Games are preparing for what could be one of the most successful stretches in gaming history, filled with a diverse mix of sports, action, and strategy games. However, all attention still gravitates toward the forthcoming Grand Theft Auto VI (GTA 6) release.