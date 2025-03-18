Death Stranding 2 Collector’s Edition pre-orders live: Secure early access and exclusive in-game bonuses

Hideo Kojima of Kojima Productions revealed a new trailer for Death Stranding 2: On the Beach during the SXSW 2025 event. The trailer unveiled the highly anticipated release date for the PlayStation 5 title, set for June 26, nearly six years after the original Death Stranding release. While fans still await more details about the game's mechanics, setting, and characters, the announcement confirms the launch date, building anticipation for the next chapter in this unique series.

Death Stranding 2: Preorder Bonuses

Preorders for several editions of Death Stranding 2 are now open, including both physical and digital formats. Notably, the Collector's Edition, priced at $229.99, is available exclusively through PlayStation's direct-to-consumer platform. For those eager to secure their copy, the Collector's Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition come with early access, allowing players to begin their journey two days ahead of the official June 26 release.

Also read: GTA 6 release date may be closer than expected as new clues spark speculation

Also read Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Standard Edition

The standard edition of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is available for $69.99 from various retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, and the PlayStation Store. While this version does not offer many preorder bonuses, it includes some cosmetic items such as three silver-tier skeletons that aid in carrying gear during gameplay, and a custom hologram featuring a Quokka creature.

Also read: Xbox controller to get new ways to type, navigate and more on Windows 11 PC in upcoming feature update

Death Stranding 2 (Digital Deluxe Edition)

For those who want more, the Digital Deluxe Edition offers additional content for $79.99. It includes everything from the standard edition, plus a Machine Gun (level 1), three gold-tier skeletons, and three suit patches. Players who purchase this edition will also receive early access, starting June 24, two days before the official release.

Also read: Microsoft introduces Copilot for Gaming: AI assistant to streamline Xbox setup, progress, and more

Death Stranding 2 (Collector's Edition)

The Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Collector's Edition is designed for diehard fans of the franchise. In addition to the full game download, it includes the same digital content found in the Digital Deluxe Edition. Fans will also receive a collector's box with a 15-inch Magellan Man statue, a 3-inch Dollman figurine, art cards, and a letter from Kojima himself. This premium edition, exclusively available through PlayStation Direct, provides the ultimate experience for enthusiasts of the series.