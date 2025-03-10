Death Stranding 2 PS5 release date announced: Cast, pricing, and pre-order details revealed

Hideo Kojima has confirmed the return of Death Stranding with a much-anticipated sequel. The follow-up to the 2019 action game is set for release on June 26, nearly six years after the original game made its debut. Pre-orders for Death Stranding 2 will open on March 17, 2025, with the announcement made during a special panel discussion at SXSW 2025.

Death Stranding 2 PS5: Trailer, Gameplay and features

The game'sofficial trailer, a 10-minute showcase titled Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, was unveiled at the event. Kojima shared key details about the game's progression, introducing both returning and new faces. Norman Reedus will reprise his role as Sam Bridges, while Léa Seydoux and Troy Baker return as Fragile and Higgs. Elle Fanning, Shioli Kutsuna, and George Miller join the cast as new characters, with Fanning playing Tomorrow, Kutsuna portraying Rainy, and Miller appearing as Tarman. Additional new cast members include Luca Marinelli as Neil, Debra Wilson as Doctor, and Alissa Jung as Lucy.

The storyline remains largely under wraps, but Kojima revealed the game takes place 11 months after the formation of the United Cities of America. The sequel's plot underwent a complete rewrite, with Kojima aiming to delve into a more profound interpretation of the word “strand” and the concept of human connection.

The original Death Stranding won widespread acclaim for its innovative gameplay, strong characters, and captivating narrative. Released first on PlayStation 4, it later received a director's cut on PlayStation 5 in 2021, which improved the experience further. It has since expanded to other platforms, including Apple's Mac.

Adding to the excitement, a live-action Death Stranding movie is in production, with A24 behind the project. The film will explore the same universe but will not follow the game's storyline. Kojima also announced The Strands of Harmony World Tour, a concert series featuring the game's music, starting in Sydney on November 8, 2025.

Death Stranding 2: PS5 Availability and Pricing

Death Stranding 2 will be available in multiple editions: the standard edition for $69.99 (roughly Rs. 6,106), the Collector's Edition for $229.99 (roughly Rs. 20,066), and the Digital Deluxe Edition for $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,971). Fans can pre-order their copies starting March 17.