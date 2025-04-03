Did Rockstar Games reveal GTA 6 trailer 2 at CinemaCon? Fans divided over April Fools’ hoax
A viral post claimed Rockstar secretly showcased GTA 6’s second trailer at CinemaCon, leaving fans questioning if it was an April Fools' joke or the real deal.
On April 1, fans of Rockstar Games found themselves caught in a frenzy after a post claimed that a work-in-progress version of GTA 6's second trailer had been secretly shown to executives at CinemaCon. The report, shared by the X account @GTASixInfo, suggested that although no footage or specifics had leaked, the screening was part of an internal rollout leading to a public reveal. This immediately grabbed attention, raising the question: Was it an early glimpse of the next GTA 6 trailer or just an elaborate prank?
GTA 6 Trailer 2: Viral Claim Sparks Debate
The tweet spread quickly, sparking debates across the gaming community about the possibility of Rockstar starting private screenings of GTA 6's Trailer 2. The claim seemed plausible to some fans, while others questioned its credibility. Rockstar has maintained a secretive approach to its marketing efforts, and CinemaCon, an event dedicated primarily to film, is not known for showcasing video game content. This unusual mix made the rumour seem unlikely to many.
Also read: GTA 6 could expand Red Dead Redemption 2's conditions system for a more immersive experience
Fans had varied reactions to the speculation. Some welcomed the idea of a trailer appearing sooner than anticipated, while others pointed out several inconsistencies in the story. Many questioned why Rockstar would show a video game trailer at a convention primarily for movie studios. One user tweeted, “Why would they show a video game trailer at CinemaCon?” while another added, “Crazy how many people don't know what date it is today.”
Also read: Top 5 must-play games launching in April 2025 for PS5, Xbox, and PC you can't miss
No Official Confirmation from Rockstar Games
As the day went on, fans who looked into the source of the rumour found no reputable backing. CinemaCon passed without any mention of GTA 6, confirming that the claim was simply a well-executed April Fools' joke.
Also read: Nintendo teases new mouse-style feature for Switch 2 ahead of major reveal event tomorrow
Currently, Rockstar Games has not provided an official date for the release of GTA 6's next trailer. Strauss Zelnick, CEO of Take-Two Interactive, has stated that Rockstar will time its marketing efforts strategically ahead of the game's 2025 launch. Though fans expect Trailer 2 to drop sometime this year, no official announcement has been made.
This prank serves as another reminder of how eager fans are for news about GTA 6. For those seeking reliable updates, sticking with official Rockstar channels remains the best option while waiting for the next trailer.
