End of console wars? Xbox chief moves away from trying to convert players

The console wars have been ongoing for quite some time, ever since the competition heated up when Xbox decided to join the fray in the early 2000s. This was after already popular systems like the PlayStation and Nintendo consoles, were ruling the gaming market along with other niche systems. Since then, players have defended their console of choice. Some argue that PlayStation offers better games, while others say that Xbox provides more freedom and better performance. Nintendo fans, on the other hand, prefer the unique gameplay touch and attention to detail that Nintendo brings to the table.

But what if we told you that Xbox Chief Phil Spencer has hinted that he (Microsoft) has now more or less given up on the console wars? This comes after he recently mentioned that Xbox is no longer trying to move all players over to its side. Instead, Spencer says that Microsoft is now focusing on ensuring that more people can play Xbox games on other systems. He revealed this on the XboxEra podcast.

Here's what Phil Spencer shared

Spencer, being a guest on the XboxEra podcast, mentioned that Xbox accounts for only 70 per cent of sales on competitor devices, with the remaining 30 per cent going to the competitor's storefront. Xbox is now using that 70 per cent to build great games and portfolios.

He said, “There are people, whether their libraries are on PlayStation or Nintendo, whether it's that they like the controller better, they just like the games that are out there. I don't want to then look at that and say 'well, there's no way that we should be able to build a business there, find fans of our franchises there.'”

He added, “I'm not trying to move them (players) all over to Xbox anymore. We're all so invested in where our games are, let's just allow more people to play."

There are also a lot of Xbox exclusives that could come to the PS5

Recently, Phil Spencer suggested that current Xbox-exclusive games like Indiana Jones and Starfield might not remain exclusive to Xbox systems. This means that Xbox games will no longer be exclusive to just PC and Xbox consoles. They will eventually make their way to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo systems. That said, it remains to be seen what Xbox's long-term approach will be.

