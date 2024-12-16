Epic Games holiday sale: Claim 16 free games and enjoy huge discounts until January 2025

Epic Games has kicked off its highly anticipated holiday sale, offering players the chance to claim 16 free games over the course of the event. According to a recent blog post, this year's sale brings an exciting opportunity for gamers to expand their libraries without spending a dime.

Epic has yet to disclose the full lineup of free games, offering only hints of “amazing titles” available for the taking. Past giveaways have included popular titles such as Destiny 2: Legacy Collection and Control, leading many to expect big surprises this time as well.

Also read

Epic Games Holiday Sale 2024: Discounts and Special Offers

In addition to the free games, the holiday sale also features discounts on a variety of paid games. Notable deals include a 35 percent discount on Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Star Wars: Outlaws. Epic is also sweetening the deal by offering a 10 percent rebate through its Epic Rewards program, doubling the usual 5 percent discount.

The sale runs until 11:00 AM ET on January 9, 2025, providing ample time for players to take advantage of both the free offers and discounts.

Stay Updated with the Latest Freebies

This year's holiday sale follows a similar structure to previous years, with free games being released regularly. To help players stay updated, Epic will provide a list of each game available for free during the 2024 holiday season.

The first free game of the event, available from December 12 to December 19, is The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. This marks the beginning of the holiday giveaway, following last year's Destiny 2 release. Return to Moria will be available for a full week, giving players extra time to claim it. With the release of War of Rohirrim in cinemas, this holiday season offers the perfect opportunity for Lord of the Rings fans to dive into the game and relive the epic journey of Middle-Earth. Fans of the franchise may also consider revisiting the original trilogy's extended cuts for the ultimate holiday experience.