Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Epic Games holiday sale: Claim 16 free games and enjoy huge discounts until January 2025

Epic Games holiday sale: Claim 16 free games and enjoy huge discounts until January 2025

Epic Games has launched its holiday sale, offering 16 free games and exciting discounts. Discover which titles you can claim and enjoy this festive season.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 16 2024, 14:49 IST
Icon
Black Friday Sale 2024: BIG discounts on PS5 Slim, games, and accessories
Epic Games holiday sale
1/5 PlayStation Black Friday sale offers in India: PS5 slim disc console reduced from 54,990 to 47,490, and the digital edition available for 37,490. (Sony)
image caption
2/5 PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2024:  DualSense controller in black and white is priced at 3,990, with other colours like blue are  available for 4,390. (Sony)
Epic Games holiday sale
3/5 PS VR2 standalone model is on sale for 37,999, down from usual price of 57,999. (PlayStation)
Epic Games holiday sale
4/5 Several popular games are discounted, including Marvel's Spider-Man 2 for 2,999, Gran Turismo 7 for 2,499, God of War Ragnarok for 2,499, and The Last of Us Part One Remake for 2,499. (PlayStation)
image caption
5/5 Other games on sale include Returnal, Demon's Souls, and Stellar Blade, with prices starting at 2,499 and Stellar Blade available for 3999. (Sony)
Epic Games holiday sale
icon View all Images
Epic Games' holiday sale is here, offering 16 free games and exciting discounts through January 2025. (Epic Games)

Epic Games has kicked off its highly anticipated holiday sale, offering players the chance to claim 16 free games over the course of the event. According to a recent blog post, this year's sale brings an exciting opportunity for gamers to expand their libraries without spending a dime.

Epic has yet to disclose the full lineup of free games, offering only hints of “amazing titles” available for the taking. Past giveaways have included popular titles such as Destiny 2: Legacy Collection and Control, leading many to expect big surprises this time as well.

You may be interested in

MobilesTablets Laptops
Vivo X100 Pro 5G
  • Asteroid Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹89,999
Check details
Xiaomi 14 Ultra
  • Black
  • 16 GB RAM
  • 512 GB Storage
₹99,999
Check details
Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • 6.9 inches Display Size
₹89,990
Check details
Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G
  • Cobalt Violet
  • 12 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹91,999
Check details

Also read: Rockstar Games teases possible Lester return in GTA 6 through intriguing GTA Online update message

Also read
Looking for a smartphone? To check mobile finder click here.

Epic Games Holiday Sale 2024: Discounts and Special Offers

In addition to the free games, the holiday sale also features discounts on a variety of paid games. Notable deals include a 35 percent discount on Dragon Age: The Veilguard and Star Wars: Outlaws. Epic is also sweetening the deal by offering a 10 percent rebate through its Epic Rewards program, doubling the usual 5 percent discount.

The sale runs until 11:00 AM ET on January 9, 2025, providing ample time for players to take advantage of both the free offers and discounts.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards

Stay Updated with the Latest Freebies

This year's holiday sale follows a similar structure to previous years, with free games being released regularly. To help players stay updated, Epic will provide a list of each game available for free during the 2024 holiday season. 

Also read: Netflix to offer free access to 'Squid Game: Unleashed' mobile game for non-subscribers at launch

The first free game of the event, available from December 12 to December 19, is The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria. This marks the beginning of the holiday giveaway, following last year's Destiny 2 release. Return to Moria will be available for a full week, giving players extra time to claim it. With the release of War of Rohirrim in cinemas, this holiday season offers the perfect opportunity for Lord of the Rings fans to dive into the game and relive the epic journey of Middle-Earth. Fans of the franchise may also consider revisiting the original trilogy's extended cuts for the ultimate holiday experience.

Catch all the Latest Tech News, Mobile News, Laptop News, Gaming news, Wearables News , How To News, also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 16 Dec, 14:49 IST
Tags:
Trending: garena free fire max redeem codes for october 18: diwali faded wheel event garena free fire max redeem codes for october 21: check out diwali lucky draw event gta v pc cheats: list of all gta v pc cheat codes garena free fire redeem codes for october 21: access latest codes now red dead redemption 3 speculation ignites as rob wiethoff drops hints about future directions gta san andreas definitive edition to exit ps plus free games on this date- all details garena free fire max redeem codes for october 14: diwali event 2024 are here red dead redemption pc port to launch soon at $49.99; is it worth the price for gamers? gta 6 may face intense rivalry as former rockstar founder’s mindseye enters gaming arena grand theft hamlet: fan made film blends shakespeare and gaming, coming soon to theatres
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Iphone 16 Pro

iPhone 16 series, OnePlus 13, and other 5 flagship smartphones to launch in 2024
Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible

Apple Music can now play ‘same’ playlist on YouTube Music: Here’s how it is possible
iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works

iPhone users will be able to transcribe voice recordings with iOS 18: Here is how it works
Aadhaar

Protect your Aadhaar Card: How to check, lock, and report misuse effectively online
iPhone

Wondering if your iPhone has hidden apps? Know how to find and manage them easily

Editor’s Pick

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger

iPhone SE 4 launch inching closer: 5 things to expect from powerful Apple mid-ranger
Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details

Google Pixel phones will now instantly warn you about dangerous apps you may have: All details
Think about a future where these stretchable displays are integrated into curved surfaces

World’s first stretchable display can now get even bigger: Technology behind innovation explained
OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations

OpenAI and rivals seek new path to smarter AI as current methods hit limitations
Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Android’s Quick Share is getting this useful feature that allows you to check transfer progress

Trending Stories

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…
iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch
Iphone 16 Pro launch date

iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year
Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees
Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6

Rockstar Games teases possible Lester return in GTA 6 through intriguing GTA Online update message
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 16: Winterlands event brings exclusive rewards
GTA 6

Rockstar Games teases extraordinary features in GTA 6, leaving fans eager for upcoming trailer
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15: Grab bundles, diamonds, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15: Grab bundles, diamonds, and more for free
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14: Grab gloo wall skins, diamonds, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14: Grab gloo wall skins, diamonds, and more for free

 Gaming Stories

Best Deals For You

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks

Air purifiers to buy in India for healthy and clean air- Here are top 5 picks
Honor 90

5 best smartphones for your eyes: Xiaomi 13, Honor 90 to Motorola Edge Plus, check list
best smartwatch brands

Top 10 smartwatch brands: Leading the market with innovation
High-tech Japanese toilets are so amazing that you might never want to use tissue paper ever again. Thanks to Toto, you can buy them in India too. (Varun Krishnan)

Japanese toilets in India: TOTO washlet starting price, features and all details to know
Amazon Diwali Sale 2024

Amazon Diwali Sale 2024: Get up to 40% off on ASUS Vivobook S 16 OLED to Lenovo Yoga Slim 6 and more laptops

    Trending News

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    iPhone SE 4 launch still months away, powerful mid-ranger likely to arrive in…

    Apple’s ‘Glowtime’ Event on 9 September: These products, including iPhone SE 4, are not expected to launch

    iPhone SE 4 launch likely in March: Apple Intelligence, 8GB RAM, at just Rs…

    iPhone 16 Pro must improve in these 3 areas—And I say this after using iPhone 15 Pro for almost a year

    Iphone 16 Pro launch date

    Aadhaar Card Update for free online: Act before September 14 to avoid future fees

    Aadhaar_Card_Update_for_free_online

    Anil Kapoor featured in TIME's 100 Most Influential People in AI cover, but Sam Altman misses out: Here’s why

    Anil Kapoor has fought a battle against AI misrepresentation in New Delhi's high court.

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets