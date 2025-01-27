Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Epic Games mobile store expands with new third-party titles, free games, and exciting features- Details

Epic Games mobile store expands with new third-party titles, free games, and exciting features- Details

Epic Games' mobile store has expanded with new third-party titles, exciting free game offerings, and fresh features, promising even more content for mobile gamers worldwide.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 27 2025, 14:09 IST
Epic Games mobile store
Epic Games mobile store has expanded with third-party games, new features, and a Free Games program. (Epic Games)

Epic Games has updated its mobile store with a variety of third-party titles and the launch of its Free Games initiative. The store, which debuted in September 2024, originally featured three games - Fall Guys, Fortnite, and Rocket League Sideswipe. Since then, it has continued to grow, offering more games to mobile players.

Epic Games: First Wave of Third-Party Games Released

The first wave of third-party games has now arrived, with nearly 20 new titles added. These games will be introduced gradually, with updates planned monthly, and a switch to weekly updates later in 2025. Two major new games include Blade of God X: Orisols, an action RPG from Void Labs, and Evoland 2, an RPG by Playdigious that pays tribute to classic titles. Additionally, Lego Fortnite: Brick Life has been added, with a special in-game reward for players who earn XP through February 21.

Also read
Free Games Program and Upcoming Titles

Epic Games has also launched its Free Games program, offering select titles at no cost. Games such as Bloons TD 6 and Dungeon of the Endless: Apogee will be free until February 20. Other titles like Solo Levelling: Arise and Super Space Club are also available for download, with more to follow soon.

Along with the addition of new games, the mobile app has received updates that improve user experience. Players can now log in with their Epic accounts for cloud syncing across devices. An auto-update feature ensures that apps stay current without manual intervention.

Epic is also working on tools for developers to publish games on the platform. These tools include self-publishing options and competitive pricing, with an invite-only beta currently available for smaller developers. Epic plans to expand access to these tools later this year.

The mobile store, still in its early stages, continues to build its catalogue and features, with more games and updates expected to keep players engaged in the coming months.

First Published Date: 27 Jan, 14:09 IST
