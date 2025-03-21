Epic Games Store now offers free Android games every week: Here’s how to claim free title
Epic Games is ramping up its mobile store offerings, now giving players the chance to claim free games every week, including exciting titles like Super Meat Boy Forever.
Epic Games has updated its mobile store, allowing players to access free games every week starting today. Since launching its free game program on both Android and iOS in January, the company initially offered new free titles each month. Now, the mobile store is switching to a weekly release schedule, providing players with fresh titles every Thursday.
Epic Games Store Weekly Free Games Offer
In a recent blog post, Epic confirmed that starting today, players can expect new free games every week from the Epic Games Store on mobile. The first titles in this new weekly lineup are Super Meat Boy Forever, a platformer, and Eastern Exorcist, a 2D sidescrolling action RPG. Both games will be available for free until March 27.
To claim the free games, players need to create a free Epic Games account and download the Epic Games Store mobile app. Once logged in, users can access the weekly free games through the app. Android users have more flexibility, as they can install the app on Android-based emulation devices like the Retroid Pocket, not just smartphones or tablets. iOS users in the European Union can install the app, but availability for other regions is limited for now.
What's Available This Week
In terms of game selection, Android users have access to a larger variety compared to their iOS counterparts. As with Epic's PC store, free games will be available for one week only.
This week, players can grab Super Meat Boy Forever, which introduces an auto-runner control scheme, differentiating it from its predecessor. The game follows the story of Meat Boy and Bandage Girl, who must rescue their kidnapped child, Nugget, from the villain Dr. Fetus. Eastern Exorcist offers a dark fantasy experience in a 2D side-scrolling action RPG format, featuring hand-drawn art inspired by Chinese ink paintings.
Here's a look at what's currently available:
iOS and Android:
- Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead
- MR RACER: Premium
- The Forest Quartet
- The WereCleaner
Android:
- Bowling Clash
- Endling – Extinction is Forever
- Chicken Police – Paint it RED
- One Hand Clapping
- Neighbours back From Hell
- This is The Police
- This is The Police 2
- This Is The President
- Through the Darkest of Times
With the introduction of weekly free games, Epic is continuing to strengthen its mobile game offerings, providing players with more options and keeping them engaged with fresh content every week.
