 Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release | Gaming News
Fan made song ‘All Before GTA 6’ delights fans amid anticipation for 2025 game release

A fan-made song "All Before GTA 6" by Jared Goldsmith has captivated thousands of fans eagerly awaiting Rockstar Games' highly anticipated GTA 6.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 07 2024, 15:31 IST
The anticipation for Rockstar Games' GTA 6 is reaching unprecedented heights. Fans have been eagerly awaiting the game's release, which is slated for 2025. This prolonged wait has inspired the "before GTA 6" meme, highlighting improbable events that might happen before the game finally launches.

In a creative twist, Instagram user Jared Goldsmith (@jaredbgoldsmith) used this meme to craft a song titled "All Before GTA 6." The song, which touches on notable trends from recent years in movies, gaming, and other general events, has quickly become a hit among fans. Uploaded on June 26, 2024, just a day after the release of Grand Theft Auto Online's Bottom Dollar Bounties update, the song has garnered over 127,000 likes.

Also read: GTA 6 to feature fishing, pawn shops, enhanced customisation, and immersive gameplay experiences

Also read
Fan Reactions and Social Media Buzz

The track has been well-received, with fans praising Goldsmith's vocal talents. Instagram user @wander_starkyd, among others, complimented his voice, while many fans enjoyed the humour of getting a new song before the much-awaited game. The song's popularity extended to Reddit, where user u/SiebelReddiT shared it, sparking further appreciation and discussions. One commenter, u/Justanotherrandoooo, speculated about Rockstar Games employees possibly seeing the clip, while others continued to commend Goldsmith's singing.

Also read: GTA Online rolls out Independence day celebrations with exciting new content- All details

The Countdown Continues

Despite the fan-made distractions, the wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 continues. Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games' parent company, confirmed during their May 2024 earnings call that the game is scheduled for a fall 2025 release.

Also read: GTA 6 may feature missions where in-game characters pay you in cryptocurrency: What we know so far

While the release is still over a year away, fans can look forward to more official content from Rockstar Games, including screenshots and trailers. Based on past release patterns, it is expected that the second trailer for GTA 6 might drop in November or December 2024, providing more glimpses into the highly anticipated game.

First Published Date: 07 Jul, 15:31 IST
