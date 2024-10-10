 Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6’s future? | Gaming News
Fans disappointed by Rockstar Games recent announcement: What does It mean for GTA 6's future?

Rockstar Games’ latest announcement about Red Dead Redemption has stirred excitement, but fans are now worried it may delay crucial updates on GTA 6.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 10 2024, 10:37 IST
Fans worry about GTA 6 updates as Rockstar Games announces Red Dead Redemption’s PC release. (Rockstar Games)

Fans are expressing disappointment over a recent announcement from Rockstar Games concerning GTA 6. The announcement raises concerns about the timeline for new information on the highly anticipated game.

Rockstar Games History of Game Announcements

Rockstar Games has a history of creating buzz with its announcements, especially regarding the Grand Theft Auto series. For instance, the first trailer for GTA 6 generated significant excitement when it was released in December 2023. Fans eagerly await updates, often interpreting any news as a potential hint toward future developments.

Also read: Indus Battle Royale game to be available for Android, iPhone users from October 16: Here's everything you need to know

Red Dead Redemption's PC Release Sparks Concerns

This week, Rockstar announced the arrival of Red Dead Redemption on PC, set for later this month. The long wait for this classic to become available on PC has stirred enthusiasm among gamers. However, some fans worry that this announcement signals a delay in revealing more about GTA 6. One Reddit user voiced concerns, stating, “Could this mean we ain't getting a trailer this month?” The user suggested that Rockstar's focus on the Red Dead Redemption release could overshadow any plans to provide GTA 6 updates in October, Gaming Bible reported

Also read: PlayStation Pulse Explore earbuds, Pulse Elite headphones launched in India with Link tech, AI noise rejection

Fan Speculation and Frustration Over GTA 6 Updates

It is important to note that Rockstar has not confirmed any specific date for the next GTA 6 trailer. Speculation continues to swirl among the gaming community about when to expect more details. Some fans express frustration at the timing of the announcements. One user remarked, “All these years to get RDR and Undead Nightmare on PC, and they do it when one of its biggest games has already been announced.” This comment reflects a sentiment shared by many who feel let down by the lack of GTA 6 updates.

Also read: GTA 6 could boost hype with in-depth gameplay showcase, following Red Dead Redemption 2's success

Despite the discussions, another fan suggested that Rockstar likely has multiple teams working on different projects simultaneously. This indicates that the company can manage both the Red Dead Redemption release and GTA 6 development concurrently. 

Currently, GTA 6 does not have a definitive release date. The game is expected to launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in late 2025, while a PC version remains unannounced. In the meantime, fans eagerly anticipate the arrival of Red Dead Redemption on October 29.

First Published Date: 10 Oct, 10:37 IST
