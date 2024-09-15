Flappy Bird coming to Android and iOS in 2025 with new characters, modes, and multiplayer challenges on Mobile
Flappy Bird will return in 2025. The game, popular for its challenging gameplay, will feature new characters, modes, and updates on Android and iOS.
Remember Flappy Bird? The game that had users tapping their screens to guide a pixelated bird through green pipes will return in 2025. Originally developed by Vietnamese creator Dong Nguyen, Flappy Bird gained popularity for its simple yet difficult gameplay, which involved guiding a bird through green pipes resembling those from classic video games.
The game was pulled from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store in 2014, despite generating substantial revenue daily. Nguyen, who did not disclose the specific reasons for the game's removal, cited its negative impact on his life as a major factor.
Flappy Bird: New Owners and Acquisitions
Recently, a group identifying itself as “The Flappy Bird Foundation Group” announced it has acquired the rights to the game. This group claims to have obtained the Flappy Bird trademark from Gametech Holdings LLC and also holds the rights to Piou Piou vs. Cactus, the game that inspired Flappy Bird's character design. It remains unclear whether Dong Nguyen will have any involvement with the new version of the game.
Flappy Bird: Upcoming Features and Modes
The upcoming release was revealed on the official Flappy Bird website, flappybird.org. According to the announcement, a revamped version of the game will launch on Android and iOS platforms next year. The new version is expected to introduce several new characters, including Peng the penguin and Quirky, who features a rainbow-coloured mohawk.
The developers are also adding new features such as an Easy mode, multiplayer challenges, and a rivals mode for player competition. Additionally, a new gameplay mode will involve shooting birds through a basketball hoop.
With these updates, the classic game is set to attract both long-time fans and new players alike when it returns next year.
