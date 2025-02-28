Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Forza Horizon 5 coming to PS5 in April: Pre-orders live with early access perks - All details

Forza Horizon 5 coming to PS5 in April: Pre-orders live with early access perks - All details

Forza Horizon 5 is set to arrive on PS5 this April with high-speed races, exclusive content, and early access for Premium Edition buyers.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Feb 28 2025, 18:01 IST
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5
Forza Horizon 5 is set to launch on PS5 in April, with pre-orders now open. (Xbox.com)

Forza Horizon 5 is set to expand its reach beyond Xbox and PC as it makes its way to the PlayStation 5. Playground Games has confirmed that the open-world racing title will launch on Sony's console on April 29, with pre-orders now open on the PlayStation Store. Players who purchase the Premium Edition will gain early access, allowing them to start playing on April 25.

The announcement follows Microsoft's recent strategy of bringing more first-party titles to multiple platforms. Forza Horizon 5 initially debuted in 2021 as an Xbox and PC exclusive. Now, PlayStation users can experience its vast open world, diverse car lineup, and high-speed races.

Pre-Order Bonuses

Players who pre-order the game on PS5 will receive additional in-game content. The bundle includes Forza Horizon 5's cover car, the 2021 Mercedes-AMG ONE, along with 5,000 #Forzathon Points for in-game purchases and five Backstage Passes that unlock rare vehicles.

Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will offer two graphics modes. Performance Mode will run at 60fps, while Quality Mode will target 30fps with ray-traced reflections during races and free roam. Those using the PS5 Pro will see enhanced visual fidelity in Performance Mode.

The game will be available in three editions on PS5. The Standard Edition is priced at Rs. 3,999. The Deluxe Edition, which includes the Forza Horizon 5 Car Pass, costs Rs. 5,399. The Premium Edition, priced at Rs. 6,599, comes with the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure DLCs, Car Pass, Welcome Pack, VIP membership, and early access from April 25.

Horizon Realms Update

Alongside the PS5 launch, Playground Games will release the Horizon Realms update on April 25. The update will introduce four new reward cars and a new stadium track across all supported platforms.

Forza Horizon 5 joins a growing list of Microsoft first-party titles making their way to PlayStation. Initially released on November 9, 2021, for Xbox and PC, the game gained recognition for its open-world Mexico setting and won multiple awards at The Game Awards 2021. With its arrival on PS5, more players will have the chance to experience the game's dynamic driving mechanics and expansive world.

First Published Date: 28 Feb, 18:01 IST
