Forza Horizon 5 no longer an Xbox exclusive; PS5 launch confirmed: Release window and more

The Forza series has been synonymous with Microsoft's Xbox brand for years. In the last major Forza Horizon release, Forza Horizon 5, the game was an Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC exclusive. This meant PlayStation players missed out on some great racing games (Gran Turismo 7 is great, though!). However, Playground Games has now announced that the game is finally coming to the PlayStation 5 in spring 2025.

What Forza Horizon 5 Offers

The game currently features 900 cars, two expansions, 40 thematic game updates, and even more content. The studio also stated that previously released car packs, as well as the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions, will be available for purchase by PlayStation 5 players.

Also read

As for gameplay, Forza Horizon 5 is an open-world racing game that offers an arcade-style take on racing, unlike Forza Motorsport. The game world is a fictional version of Mexico, featuring the largest map of any Forza Horizon game to date.

Notably, Forza Horizon 5 was originally released for Xbox Series X|S and PC back in 2021, so it has been out for a while, offering a mostly polished experience.

Another Xbox Game Joins The Growing List Of Games Coming To PS5

This move aligns with Xbox's strategy of bringing more games to rival platforms like the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. It joins a growing list of other Xbox exclusives set to launch on PlayStation 5, including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Sea of Thieves.

It is worth noting that the PS5 version was developed by Panic Button with Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games. The game will feature the same content as its PC and Xbox versions.

