Forza Horizon 5 no longer an Xbox exclusive; PS5 launch confirmed: Release window and more

Another day, another Xbox game landing on PS5. Here is all you need to know about Forza Horizon 5 on the PS5.

By: SHAURYA SHARMA
| Updated on: Jan 31 2025, 12:15 IST
Forza Horizon 5 is the first Forza game to land on PlayStation. (Playground Games)

The Forza series has been synonymous with Microsoft's Xbox brand for years. In the last major Forza Horizon release, Forza Horizon 5, the game was an Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC exclusive. This meant PlayStation players missed out on some great racing games (Gran Turismo 7 is great, though!). However, Playground Games has now announced that the game is finally coming to the PlayStation 5 in spring 2025.

Also Read: PlayStation Plus February 2025 free games revealed—But there's sad news for PS4 owners

What Forza Horizon 5 Offers

The game currently features 900 cars, two expansions, 40 thematic game updates, and even more content. The studio also stated that previously released car packs, as well as the Hot Wheels and Rally Adventure expansions, will be available for purchase by PlayStation 5 players.

As for gameplay, Forza Horizon 5 is an open-world racing game that offers an arcade-style take on racing, unlike Forza Motorsport. The game world is a fictional version of Mexico, featuring the largest map of any Forza Horizon game to date.

Notably, Forza Horizon 5 was originally released for Xbox Series X|S and PC back in 2021, so it has been out for a while, offering a mostly polished experience.

Also Read: GTA 6 may be limited to 30 FPS on consoles, claims former Rockstar Games developer

Another Xbox Game Joins The Growing List Of Games Coming To PS5

This move aligns with Xbox's strategy of bringing more games to rival platforms like the PS5 and Nintendo Switch. It joins a growing list of other Xbox exclusives set to launch on PlayStation 5, including Indiana Jones and the Great Circle and Sea of Thieves.

It is worth noting that the PS5 version was developed by Panic Button with Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games. The game will feature the same content as its PC and Xbox versions.

Also Read: This Galaxy S25 AI feature now rolling out to Pixel 9, Galaxy S24 series smartphones- All details

First Published Date: 31 Jan, 12:15 IST
