Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will require a Microsoft account: What it means for gamers

Forza Horizon 5 is coming to PS5, but players will need to link a Microsoft account. What does this mean for cross-platform play and gaming strategies? Find out.

MD IJAJ KHAN
Mar 10 2025, 10:05 IST
Forza Horizon 5 on PS5
Forza Horizon 5 on PS5
Forza Horizon 5 on PS5 will require a Microsoft account, which may limit cross-platform progress and multiplayer access. (Xbox.com)

The upcoming release of Forza Horizon 5 on PlayStation 5 is stirring up conversation, especially with the game's new requirement to link a Microsoft account. This decision, confirmed in the game's official FAQ, means that PS5 players must connect their Microsoft account to their PlayStation Network (PSN) account in order to access the game. This link will be mandatory the first time the game is launched. If players decide to unlink their accounts later, they will be restricted to only that specific Microsoft account originally linked to the game.

No Cross-Platform Saving for PS5 Users

This integration may not sit well with some players, especially since there is no cross-platform saving feature, according to a Windows Central report. This means that progress made on the PS5 version of Forza Horizon 5 will not carry over to the Xbox or Steam versions. The FAQ also mentions that a PlayStation Plus subscription is required to access the game's multiplayer features. Additionally, Forza Horizon 5 will not be available as a disc release for PS5 users, keeping the game solely in digital format.

Concerns Over Gaming Preservation

The introduction of a Microsoft account requirement has raised concerns among gaming preservationists. According to the group Does It Play, this step effectively "kills preservation" for the PS5 version of the game. Preservationists fear that future efforts to archive or maintain access to the game could be hindered due to the need for an active Microsoft account.

Forza Horizon 5 is set to release on the PS5 on April 25, 2025, following its successful launch on other platforms. Initially released in 2021, the game brought the open-world racing series to the vibrant landscapes of Mexico. This release on PlayStation marks a significant step in Microsoft's new multi-console strategy, joining other Xbox exclusives like Sea of Thieves and Grounded that have made their way to PlayStation consoles.

The move to require Microsoft account linking follows a broader trend, where Xbox has been pushing to make its exclusive franchises available on more platforms. While some PlayStation users have expressed frustration with account linking, it seems that Microsoft's strategy is reshaping the gaming landscape. As Forza Horizon 5 gears up for its PS5 debut, gamers and industry experts alike are debating what this means for the future of console gaming and the ongoing rivalry between Xbox and PlayStation.

10 Mar, 10:05 IST
