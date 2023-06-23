Home Gaming News Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention

Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention

Final Fantasy's rich storytelling and colourful characters have become one of the top-selling game franchises

By:AFP
| Updated on: Jun 23 2023, 11:12 IST
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now (HT)
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now (HT)

With its innovative plot lines and steampunk airships, video game franchise Final Fantasy has delighted fans and critics for 35 years.

The latest title, Final Fantasy XVI, went on sale Thursday. Here are five things to know about the hugely successful Japanese series:

8-bit magic 

Final Fantasy's rich storytelling and colourful characters have made it one of the top-selling game franchises, with more than 173 million copies sold worldwide according to publisher Square Enix.

Since the influential role-playing game debuted on Nintendo's original console in 1987, its 2D monster battles have evolved into real-time combat gameplay.

Fantasy tropes such as castles, wizards and magic crystals in the early games were later combined with sci-fi elements, from robotic armour to pixelated flying vessels.

More recent titles have picked up the pace with immersive graphics and tough heroes while keeping the expansive in-game worlds popularised by the series.

 Switch to PlayStation 

The first six Final Fantasy games were made for Nintendo consoles, but number seven broke that tradition in 1997 when developers switched to a new rival: Sony's PlayStation.

It was a smart commercial move, with high demand for the original PlayStation bringing the franchise a huge new following.

Final Fantasy VII, with its industrial aesthetic and mystical themes, was the first 3D game in the series and remains its best-selling title by far.

In 2020, Square Enix released the first installment of a three-part remake of the dystopian epic, which often features on lists of the best video games of all time.

Hit music, film flop 

Final Fantasy games have won critical acclaim not only for their storylines but also their soundtracks, described by British radio station Classic FM as "incredibly cinematic".

But while the music is performed at classical concerts and has even accompanied a bronze-winning Olympic swimming routine, the film spin-offs have been less celebrated.

"Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within", released in 2001, was a mega-budget CGI feature that bombed at the box office and scored just 44 percent on review site Rotten Tomatoes.

Other poorly rated Final Fantasy films followed -- but one better-received adaptation was a traditional kabuki theatre version of the 10th game, performed in Tokyo this year.

Online titles 

Most Final Fantasy games are solo adventures, but the franchise has also ventured into the lucrative world of large-scale multiplayer online games.

Final Fantasy XI, released in 2002, was its first online title, followed by 2010's Final Fantasy XIV.

The latter was originally a commercial failure but was redesigned in 2013 and is still going strong, with a cult following who pay a monthly fee to play at the top level.

Although Thursday's release is not an online game, it was produced by Naoki Yoshida, the mastermind behind the reinvention of number 14 that led to its success.

 'Game of Thrones' 

Even before the release, keen fans were able to play a demo of the first part of Final Fantasy XVI, which specialist website Polygon hailed as a "slick, modern action-adventure".

The game, released on PlayStation 5 on Thursday, is influenced by TV mega hit "Game of Thrones" and other fantasy classics from the West, producer Yoshida has said.

He told Eurogamer that when the game was in its infancy, he made the "core team" of developers watch the "Game of Thrones" box set, "because we wanted this type of feel".

The result is what has been described as the most grown-up Final Fantasy game yet, featuring sex scenes, drug use and graphic violence.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Jun, 11:10 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

English_Language
6 effective tips to improve your English Language and apps that help
Sakshi_Kochhar
As Sakshi Kochhar turns youngest Indian pilot, here are 4 apps that can make you one too
Galaxy Enhance-X app
Want AI power to fix photos? If you have Galaxy S23, S22 or S21, download Enhance-X app
1. Create an avatar to use in your upcoming meetings – Whether you are or not camera friendly this tip is for all. Creating your own Avatar with teams helps provide all of these crucial elements without ever turning your camera on.  
How to get the most out of your Microsoft Teams meetings
Photoshop
This Photoshop AI feature will change the way you edit photos; Know what is Generative Fill

Editor’s Pick

Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone
Garmin Forerunner 265s
Garmin Forerunner 265s Review: Perfectly built for athletes, but not the one for me
Tecno Phantom V Fold
Tecno Phantom V Fold Review: A compelling debut
Moto G73
Moto G73 5G review: Clean enough UI and good battery, but what about the rest?
Poco X5 Pro review
Poco X5 Pro Review: A midrange performance champ!

Trending Stories

iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
text messaging
This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
keep up with tech

Gaming

Final Fantasy has entertained fans and critics for 35 years now
Game changer: Final Fantasy's decades of reinvention
Microsoft
Microsoft, regulators tangle in court over fate of $69 billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Xbox Series X
Bummer! Microsoft to raise the price of Xbox Series X, Game Pass
BGMI
Bugatti Chiron, La Voiture Noire come to BGMI! Know all about this new collaboration
BGMI
BGMI download on a PC? Just do this to play Battlegrounds Mobile India on a bigger screen

    Trending News

    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17
    Forget ChatGPT! These 3 AI tools are mind-blowing! Meet Agent GPT, Jasper Chat and Github copilot X
    pexels-ketut-subiyanto-4350099
    Major Google Android update released! Fun to security, know what you get
    Google_Pixel_7_Reuters_1677310118499_1677310120797
    This ChatGPT-powered AI app can generate the perfect text message
    text messaging

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets