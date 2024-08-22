Gamescom 2024: Black Ops 6, Borderlands 4, Civilization VII, and more games announced

At Gamescom 2024's Opening Night Live, major gaming studios presented a range of upcoming titles, including Sid Meier's Civilization VII, Marvel Rivals, and a new Indiana Jones game. Highlights from the event include new details on Borderlands 4, Dune: Awakening, and more.

Borderlands 4

Despite the recent Borderlands movie's poor reception, the game developers announced Borderlands 4 during the event. The teaser trailer provided no details on the storyline or gameplay. However, it confirmed that the game will be released for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S in the coming year.

Civilization VII

Nearly eight years after the release of Civilization VI, Sid Meier's team introduced Civilization VII. The reveal trailer offered only a brief look at the game, but it confirmed the release date for February 11, 2025. The game will be available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6

This year's Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will feature a campaign mode, unlike last year's Modern Warfare 3. Raven Software unveiled a seven-minute trailer showing the game set in the Cold War era. Scheduled for release on October 25, Black Ops 6 will also be available on Xbox Game Pass from day one.

Dune: Awakening

Funcom revealed the video game adaptation of the Dune franchise, titled Dune: Awakening. The game allows players to customise their characters and engage in battles against nature, form alliances, and build guilds. Dune: Awakening will launch early next year for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals, a free-to-play multiplayer shooter, now has a confirmed launch date. The game, reminiscent of Overwatch 2, will feature a storyline including Captain America and the Winter Soldier, with Dr. Doom appearing in the first season. Marvel Rivals is set to release on December 6 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

Gamescom 2024 showcased these and other exciting titles, offering gamers a glimpse of what to expect in the coming months.