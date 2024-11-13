Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 13: On the lookout for new gaming gear for the month of November? Then, Free Fire has rolled out new top-up events allowing players to grab exciting rewards such as Katana - Booyah Bling. Players can also explore other ongoing events such as Mystery Shop, Booyah Ring event, and others to grab exclusive rewards. However, all these events require users to spend diamonds which is the in-game currency. Therefore know how you can get free rewards and about the latest Free Fire Booyah Top-Up event.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 13: Booyah Top-Up event

The Free Fire Booyah Top-Up event was officially rolled out on November 10 and it will stay on the server for an entire month, giving players plenty of time to get their hands on the exclusive rewards. Its rewards include Katana - Booyah Bling, Country Fest Charmer gears, Wings of Victory Banner and Silver Wing Avatar. To get hands-on with these rewards, players will have to buy a certain amount of diamonds to receive rewards. However, if you do not want to purchase diamonds, you can also explore using Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes enabling players to get exciting rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 13:

FF8HG3JK5L0P

FFR3GT5YJH76

FFR4G3HM5YJN

FF1V2CB34ERT

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FFK7XC8P0N3M

FFQ1SW9DVR3T

FF2VC3DENRF5

FF3G4HJU87TG

FF5TGB9V4C3X

FF6YH3BFD7VT

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 13: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

