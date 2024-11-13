Garena Free Fire MAX November 13 redeem codes: All about Booyah Top-Up event
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 13: Know what the new Booyah Top-Up event has in store for the players.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 13: On the lookout for new gaming gear for the month of November? Then, Free Fire has rolled out new top-up events allowing players to grab exciting rewards such as Katana - Booyah Bling. Players can also explore other ongoing events such as Mystery Shop, Booyah Ring event, and others to grab exclusive rewards. However, all these events require users to spend diamonds which is the in-game currency. Therefore know how you can get free rewards and about the latest Free Fire Booyah Top-Up event.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 13: Booyah Top-Up event
The Free Fire Booyah Top-Up event was officially rolled out on November 10 and it will stay on the server for an entire month, giving players plenty of time to get their hands on the exclusive rewards. Its rewards include Katana - Booyah Bling, Country Fest Charmer gears, Wings of Victory Banner and Silver Wing Avatar. To get hands-on with these rewards, players will have to buy a certain amount of diamonds to receive rewards. However, if you do not want to purchase diamonds, you can also explore using Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes enabling players to get exciting rewards for free.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 13:
FF8HG3JK5L0P
FFR3GT5YJH76
FFR4G3HM5YJN
FF1V2CB34ERT
FFB2GH3KJL56
FF5B6YUHBVF3
FF7TRD2SQA9F
FFK7XC8P0N3M
FFQ1SW9DVR3T
FF2VC3DENRF5
FF3G4HJU87TG
FF5TGB9V4C3X
FF6YH3BFD7VT
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 13: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
