Garena Free Fire MAX November 14 redeem codes: Grab Booyah Captain Bundle

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 14: Looking for a wardrobe refresh to make your gaming character even more stylish? Then we have found the right Free Fire bundle which can help users enhance their gaming appearance. Free Fire Max recently announced Booyah Day celebrations under which it launched several events. Earlier, we came across the Booyah Ring event that included several exciting rewards, however, one such reward is worth spending money on. The Booyah Captain Bundle is a male character outfit that has been gaining much popularity, here is how you can get it.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 14: How to get Booyah Captain Bundle

The Booyah Captain Bundle is currently available within the Booyah Ring event and it's one of the crucial rewards. The bundle includes Booyah Captain top, Booyah Captain bottom, Booyah Captain shoes, Booyah Captain mask, Booyah Captain head, and Booyah Captain facepaint.

To get their hands on the exclusive bundle, players will have to spin which costs 20 diamonds. Players can also collect 200 Universal Ring Tokens to redeem the Booyah Captain Bundle. However, if you do not wish to spend diamonds or money, then know how you can redeem Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes and grab free rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 14:

FFB2GH3KJL56

FF5B6YUHBVF3

FFWSMX2YFCVQ

FF1V2CB34ERT

FFQ1SW9DVR3T

FF2VC3DENRF5

FF3G4HJU87TG

FF5TGB9V4C3X

FF6YH3BFD7VT

FFR4G3HM5YJN

FFK7XC8P0N3M

FF7TRD2SQA9F

FF8HG3JK5L0P

FFR3GT5YJH76

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for November 14: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

