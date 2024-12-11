Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 11: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel event rolled out
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 11: Here’s how to get Hargiz Jhukega Nahi emote during the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel event.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 11: The month-long Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event has been winning many hearts with exclusive themed rewards such as emotes, bundles, gloo wall, and much more. Now, Free Fire Max has rolled out a new Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel event which consists of some new rewards, allowing players to enjoy the thrilling movie themes. With new rewards, players can expand their in-game collections of top-end gears, which can be used during the gameplay. Know what the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel event has in store for players and check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 11.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 11:
The Free Fire x Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel event was introduced on December 9 and it will last on the server till December 25, 2024. The event consists of plenty of exclusive rewards such as Hargiz Jhukega Nahi emote, Magic Cube Fragment, Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate, Skyboard – Riot Academy, Supply Crate, Loot Box – Fateful Wrath, and more. To get their hands on the rewards, players will have to spin the wheel for which they have to spend diamonds. For each spin, players will have to spend 9 diamonds and it cost will increase with each spin. However, players can also get free rewards by redeeming Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 11:
XMAS2024FF
FFSUMMER2024
FREEFIREMAX2024
FFMAX0123ABCD
FFGEMS2024
WINTERFEST2024
CHARMEXMAS
BOOSTERFFMAX
MAXGG2024
FFDIAMONDS2024
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 11: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
