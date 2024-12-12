Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide, know about all rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 was the major gaming highlight this past week as the server brought new themed graphics, rewards, and events to the game. This past few days, players have been trying to get their hands on the exclusive gaming rewards from all the Pushpa 2 events such as Escape the Chase Monster Truck Skin, Pushpa's Axe Skin, Pushpa Raj bundle, and more. However, it's quite difficult to find each and every reward since, there are too many events under the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 collaboration. Therefore, here's a simplified guide where users can explore themed rewards.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide

Within the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event section, there are three major events with different rewards, where players can grab exclusive film-based gaming gear. Within the collaboration, the major event includes Pushpa Adventure Rewards, the Pushpa 2 Ring Event, and the Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel. Know about the rewards in each event.

Pushpa Adventure Rewards:



Escape the Chase Monster Truck Skin

Pushpa's Axe Skin

Pushpa 2 Ring Event

Pushpa Raj Bundle

Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main

Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel

Hargiz Jhukega Nahi emote

Magic Cube Fragment

Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Skyboard – Riot Academy

Loot Box – Fateful Wrath

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12:

XF4SWKCH6KY4

YFW2Y7NQFV9S

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFW4FST9FQY2

FTY7FGN4XKHC

VY2KFXT9FQNC

FFPSTXV5FRDM

FXK2NDY5QSMX

FFPSYKMXTP2H

FY9MFW7KFSNN

FW2KQX9MFFPS

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

