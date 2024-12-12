Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide, know about all rewards
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Here’s everything you need to know about Free Fire x Pushpa 2 events.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 was the major gaming highlight this past week as the server brought new themed graphics, rewards, and events to the game. This past few days, players have been trying to get their hands on the exclusive gaming rewards from all the Pushpa 2 events such as Escape the Chase Monster Truck Skin, Pushpa's Axe Skin, Pushpa Raj bundle, and more. However, it's quite difficult to find each and every reward since, there are too many events under the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 collaboration. Therefore, here's a simplified guide where users can explore themed rewards.
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide
Within the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event section, there are three major events with different rewards, where players can grab exclusive film-based gaming gear. Within the collaboration, the major event includes Pushpa Adventure Rewards, the Pushpa 2 Ring Event, and the Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel. Know about the rewards in each event.
Pushpa Adventure Rewards:
Escape the Chase Monster Truck Skin
Pushpa's Axe Skin
Pushpa 2 Ring Event
Pushpa Raj Bundle
Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main
Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel
Hargiz Jhukega Nahi emote
Magic Cube Fragment
Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate
Skyboard – Riot Academy
Loot Box – Fateful Wrath
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12:
XF4SWKCH6KY4
YFW2Y7NQFV9S
GXFT7YNWTQSZ
FFW4FST9FQY2
FTY7FGN4XKHC
VY2KFXT9FQNC
FFPSTXV5FRDM
FXK2NDY5QSMX
FFPSYKMXTP2H
FY9MFW7KFSNN
FW2KQX9MFFPS
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Steps to redeem codes
Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.
Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.
Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.
Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.
Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.
