Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide, know about all rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Here’s everything you need to know about Free Fire x Pushpa 2 events.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 12 2024, 08:29 IST
Garena Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event is here: Know about themed missions, rewards, and more
1/10 Free Fire Max has collaborated with a new South Indian film, Pushpa 2 which has brought new events, rewards, emotes, characters and more to the game. Pushpa 2 has recently been released in threaters and it is already gaining much popularity among the youth. 
2/10 The Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event was rolled out today December 5 and it will stay live on the server till December 15. Therefore, players have a good 10 players to complete missions and win Pushpa 2-themed rewards. (Garena Free Fire)
3/10 The collaboration brings an exciting storyline to Free Fire Max with action-packed sequences, popular dialogues, and emotes that will enhance the gaming experience.  (ff.garena.com)
4/10 The Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event includes the new Pushpa-inspired character skins which include Pushpa Raj along with themed outfit and Pushpa’s Axe. The event also includes new weapon skins themed around the film.  (ff.garena.com)
5/10 When players go to the Pushpa 2 event section, they will hear the new movie-themed music along with the icon dialogue “Main jhukega nahi!”  (ff.garena.com)
6/10 The events bring exciting emotes that mimic Pusha’s action and dance moves. Currently, the game is a new Faded Wheel event which includes Pusha’s voice such as “Fire nahi, wildfire hai” and “Pushpa ko national khiladi samjha hai kya? International hai.” (Garena Free Fire)
7/10 Free Fire Max has also introduced a new Pushpa Raj bundle which includes a shirt, pants, hairstyle, shoes, and much more which resembles, Allu Arjun’s character in the film Pushpa 2. (Free Fire/ Instagram)
8/10 In upcoming updates, Garena is also expected to roll out themed missions such as survival tasks or bounty hunts, after which players can win exclusive rewards for free without spending any additional money or diamonds.  (Garena International)
9/10 Apart from the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 collaboration, Garena has also rolled out the new OB47 update which includes new features, characters, and updates, to keep the game engaging and exciting for players.  (ff.garena.com)
10/10 Such events, updates, and collaborations increase excitement among players to win rewards and flaunt their gaming style with their squad. Now head towards the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event and win amazing prizes. (Garena International)
Grab exclusive rewards for free by redeeming Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. (Garena International)

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Free Fire x Pushpa 2 was the major gaming highlight this past week as the server brought new themed graphics, rewards, and events to the game. This past few days, players have been trying to get their hands on the exclusive gaming rewards from all the Pushpa 2 events such as Escape the Chase Monster Truck Skin, Pushpa's Axe Skin, Pushpa Raj bundle, and more. However, it's quite difficult to find each and every reward since, there are too many events under the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 collaboration. Therefore, here's a simplified guide where users can explore themed rewards.

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 11

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Pushpa 2 event Guide

Within the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event section, there are three major events with different rewards, where players can grab exclusive film-based gaming gear. Within the collaboration, the major event includes Pushpa Adventure Rewards, the Pushpa 2 Ring Event, and the Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel. Know about the rewards in each event. 

Pushpa Adventure Rewards:

Escape the Chase Monster Truck Skin

Pushpa's Axe Skin

Pushpa 2 Ring Event

Pushpa Raj Bundle

Gloo Wall – Fire Hai Main

Pushpa 2 Faded Wheel

Hargiz Jhukega Nahi emote

Magic Cube Fragment

Egg Hunter Weapon Loot Crate

Skyboard – Riot Academy 

Loot Box – Fateful Wrath

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 10

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: 

XF4SWKCH6KY4

YFW2Y7NQFV9S 

GXFT7YNWTQSZ 

FFW4FST9FQY2 

FTY7FGN4XKHC 

VY2KFXT9FQNC 

FFPSTXV5FRDM 

FXK2NDY5QSMX

FFPSYKMXTP2H 

FY9MFW7KFSNN 

FW2KQX9MFFPS

Also read: Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 9

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 12: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

First Published Date: 12 Dec, 08:28 IST
