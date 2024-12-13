Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 13: Noble Top-Up event is here, check out latest rewards

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 13: While the Free Fire x Pushpa 2 event is gaining much recognition within the gaming community, the game has rolled out another exciting event which includes exclusive rewards. Free Fire has introduced the Noble Top-Up event where the method of purchasing rewards is quite different from other events. Therefore if you want to get your hands on the latest Free Fire rewards then know about the Noble Top-Up event. Additionally, if you want to get rewards for free then check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 13.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 13: Noble Top-Up event rewards

The Noble Top-Up event was rolled out to the server on December 11 and will last till January 17. Therefore, players have plenty of time to gather all the event rewards. This event comes with new exciting rewards such as Trogon – Noble Sanction, Pyramid Sand Bundle with mask, head, shoes, and others. Other rewards include Wings of Victory and Silver Wing. However, to get hands-on with these rewards, players will have to purchase and top-up diamonds to unlock the reward. However, with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes, buyers can get exciting rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 13

YFW2Y7NQFV9S

GXFT7YNWTQSZ

FFW4FST9FQY2

FTY7FGN4XKHC

VY2KFXT9FQNC

FFPSTXV5FRDM

FXK2NDY5QSMX

FFPSYKMXTP2H

FY9MFW7KFSNN

FW2KQX9MFFPS

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 13: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

