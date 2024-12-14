Latest Tech News Gaming Gaming News Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14: Grab gloo wall skins, diamonds, and more for free

By: HT TECH
Dec 14 2024
Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14: Battle Royale games such as Free Fire MAX are highly known for their graphics-intensive gameplay and thrilling gaming experience. After the ban of Free Fire in India, the MAX version drastically took its place to become the most popular mobile game with epic characters, rewards, events, and more. Recently, the game has announced several events that include exclusive rewards such as emotes, gloo wall skins, diamonds, bundles, and others. However, players will have to spend money to get their hands on the rewards. However, with Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes players can get these rewards for free.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14: How to get free rewards

To get free rewards in Free Fire Max, players will have to use the redemption codes which are combinations of numbers and alphabets. Each code consists of one exclusive gaming reward such as emotes, gloo wall skins, diamonds, bundles, and much more. However, these codes come with a ticking timer as they are only available for 12 hours and only the first 500 players can redeem the codes. Therefore, players will have to be quick with the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes. Check out the redeem codes for today. 

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14:

FXK2NDY5QSMX - Yellow Poker MP40 Flashing Spade

FY9MFW7KFSNN - Cobra Bundle

FW2KQX9MFFPS - Pushpa Voice Pack

FPSTQ7MXNPYN - Pushpa Bundle + Glue Wall Skin

FFPSTXV5FRDM - Pushpa Emote - Hargiz Jhukega Nahi Plus Gloo Wall

Fire Hai Main

FFWSY3NQFV7M - AK47 Blue Flame Draco

XF4SWKCH6KY4 - LOL Emote

YFW2Y7NQFV9S - Cobra MP40 Skin + 1450 Tokensa

GXFTYNWTQSZ - EVO UMP Gun Skin + 2170 Tokens

FFW4FST9FQY2 - Bunny Warrior Bundle

FTY7FGN4XKHC - Legendary Frostfire Polar Bundle

VY2KFXT9FQNC - Golden Grace Shotgun

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 14:Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

14 Dec, 10:46 IST
    Mobiles Laptops Tablets