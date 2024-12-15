Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15: Grab bundles, diamonds, and more for free

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15: Battle Royale games are highly known for their real-time warzone experiences, providing players with immersive gameplay. Free Fire Max is one such game which has grabbed much attention in the mobile gaming industry. It not only provides users with a top-notch gaming experience, but it also brings exciting updates, rewards, events, collaborations, and more. The game recently rolled out the OB47 update which has turned the Bermuda map into a snowy land with frosty trails and frozen lakes. Additionally, with exciting rewards, players tend to keep coming back to revamp their gaming style. Know more about rewards and how to get them.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15: How to get free rewards in Free Fire Max

In Free Fire Max, players must have to spin by spending diamonds or completing certain missions to get their hands on the exclusive rewards. However, there is one way where players can get rewards such as bundles, skin, emotes, diamonds, and others for free. Players can redeem Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes which are 12 to 16-digit alphanumeric codes with each containing one gift. These codes help players win exclusive rewards, however, these codes are time sensitive and only the first 500 players can redeem these codes. Check out the Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15:

FFW2Y7NQFV9S – Cobra MP40 Gun Skin + 1450 Tokens

FV4SF2CQFY9M – December Special Booyah Pass Premium Plus

PSFFTXV5FRDK – Pushpa Emote + Gloo Wall

FFFFTXV5FRDK – AUG Aurora's Holler + Backpack Aurora's Watchfox

FFXMTK9QFFX9 – Golden Shade Bundle

RDNAFV2KX2CQ – Emote Party

BLFY7MSTFXV2 – Rose Legendary Emote

FFWSY3NQFV7M – AK47 Blue Flame Draco

XF4SWKCH6KY4 – LOL Emote

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for December 15: Steps to redeem codes

Step 1: Login from your Garena Free Fire MAX account so the gift gets easily transferred to your account. Avoid using the guest account will not work.

Step 2: Now, go to the official Free Fire MAX Redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com.

Step 3: Now, log in to your account using Google, Facebook, VK, or others to redeem the codes and get rewards in your mail.

Step 4: Now, enter your 12 or 16-digit redeem code inside the box available on the website to grab the in-game rewards.

Step 5: Now, click ‘OK' and you will receive your rewards in the in-game mail within 24 hours.

